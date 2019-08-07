One person was injured after a garbage truck crashed in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. at U.S. 220 and Franklin Road.
A northbound lane of the highway was closed for about an hour, according to police notifications.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not severe, according to police.
Photos of the wreck showed an overturned truck, but it wasn't clear whether any other vehicles were involved.
Police didn't immediately respond to questions about who was injured or how the crash occurred.