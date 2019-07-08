Three employees were injured when a vehicle crashed into a SunTrust bank near Lexington on Monday afternoon.
A car went through the bank’s front double doors and through an interior wall, trapping its occupants, said Capt. Kevin Moore with the Rockbridge County Fire-EMS and Emergency Management Department.
The crash, which happened sometime after 2:30 p.m., appeared to be accidental, Moore said. State police are investigating.
Two employees with minor injuries were taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital and one was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to Moore. The vehicle’s two occupants weren’t injured.
A few other people in the bank had minor abrasions.
The bank, in the 800 block of North Lee Highway, was closed after the crash. Moore said he does not expect that it will remain closed for long.