Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday night after their car veered off the road and struck a house, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Two people inside the car sustained life-threatening injuries and a third was seriously injured, officials said.
The car had caught fire when first responders arrived. The collision was reported just after 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.
Two people were in the house when the crash happened but weren’t hurt, said a relative. Eric Johnson, said his two sisters live in the home, which has been in the family for years, and called him afterward.
They were in shock, he said, but escaped without injury. They were told their house would be condemned until repairs could be made. The car appeared to have hit near a gas line serving the property.
The Roanoke Police Department was on the scene investigating the crash Friday night.
