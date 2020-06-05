Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING... .SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE EVENING. VERY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES ARE POSSIBLE, AS WELL AS MULTIPLE STORMS OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * FROM THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS, WEST INTO THE MOUNTAINS OF WEST VIRGINIA, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING. * VERY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES AND MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF STORMS MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. DUE TO RAINFALL ON THURSDAY, EVEN ONLY A SHORT DURATION OF VERY HEAVY RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. * IN URBAN AREAS FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN POOR-DRAINAGE AREAS, LOW- LYING INTERSECTIONS AND ALONG STEAMS AND CREEKS. IN MORE RURAL AREAS STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY ALSO QUICKLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS FLOODING ROADS AND LOW-WATER CROSSINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&