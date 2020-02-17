If you have home internet service in the Roanoke Valley, chances are you have only one choice of a service provider.
You’re about to have others.
The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority is launching an effort to connect residences in the region to high speed internet via fiber-optic lines direct to their homes.
It'll mean speed-of-light service and eventually multiple provider choices.
The process begins with a survey of residents in the Roanoke Valley the municipal broadband authority announced Monday morning. The survey will help determine where the highest demand for the service is, but with a mind to reach wide areas of the region.
“Our mission has been to be an economic development engine, drive competition, bring more choice in … but also to serve the geographically and economically underserved,” said RVBA Executive Director Frank Smith. “We want to make sure we build in places that make sense economically but make sure we do not ignore those that are economically disadvantaged.”
The municipal authority has been focused on government, business and education customers since building its high-speed fiber network across the valley in 2016. But Smith said residential customers were part of the RVBA plan from its inception.
“We’ve had calls and inquiries and pushes from all sectors saying, ‘When are you going to get into residential?’” He said.
Currently most Roanoke Valley residents have one option for high-speed internet service — Cox Communications in Roanoke and Roanoke County, Comcast’s Xfinity in Salem and Lumos Networks in parts of Botetourt County. In many cases, internet service rides on existing legacy cable television lines.
RVBA has built its own fiber network, and will connect homes to it via fiber optic line, said to be the fastest service available. Private internet service providers can then service homes through those lines.
Smith compared it to long distance television service of a couple decades ago, when customers could switch between long distance companies like AT&T, Sprint and MCI, all of which provide service over the same line to their house.
The survey will help the authority determine how to build out the network for residential service, serving the whole region, and not hitting only the hot spots likely to provide the most profit, which Smith described as the private sector’s model.
“We’re public servants … we’ve got to do that methodically and do it intentionally,” he said. As a public agency, any profit RVBA makes must go back into expanding and improving service.
The RVBA was founded by the governments of Roanoke, Salem and the counties of Roanoke and Botetourt to bring broadband internet access to the region. At the time, only 8% of the population in the metropolitan area had access to fiber networks, compared to 24% nationally.
While large metropolitan areas were big enough markets to attract broadband providers, and rural broadband initiatives benefitted less developed areas, smaller cities were languishing with little to no broadband.
At the time, some in local government resisted joining the RVBA because it looked like government competing with private businesses.
Authority leaders said then and Smith still says network is more like the Interstate highway system — open access infrastructure there for any business to use for the economic benefit of all.
RVBA also joined the fray to fend off an effort in the 2017 Virginia General Assembly to pass a bill that would have limited the ability of governments to establish municipal broadband services in places already served by private carriers. The bill, seen by opponents as an effort to protect legacy carriers like Cox and Comcast, was ultimately diluted so as to have little impact.
RVBA has since built out its fiber optic ring around the valley to reach schools, governments, businesses and industrial parks.
Customers on the network include the Western Virginia Water Authority, Feeding America, General Electric and public libraries, Smith said.
“The network is mature, it’s well run,” Smith said, giving RVBA confidence to pivot toward residential customers.
Smith said the authority already has heard from multiple internet service providers interested in riding on the RVBA network to serve residential customers. He would not say who they are or how many.
Competition looms in the future for the RVBA network.
So-called 5G internet service — delivered wirelessly — is an emerging possibility. Smith said that 5G signals can only travel so far through the air, and must return to underground fiber, such as RVBA’s network.
That service will be “more complimentary than competitive,” he said. “We’ll do business with them.”
In addition, Shentel is seeking a cable television franchise agreement in Roanoke which would allow them to build their own network and provide internet service. The Roanoke City Council will consider that application Tuesday night.
Smith said part of RVBA’s mission is to stimulate competition, innovation and creativity. Shentel’s application is an example that RVBA is succeeding, he said.
In moving into residential service, RVBA is on the leading edge, but not the bleeding edge, Smith said.
The Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority is already offering residential internet service in Accomack and Northampton counties. Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a favorite example of how municipal broadband catalyzed a resurgent local economy.
Smith said Fort Collins, Colorado, is in the process of doing the same thing now.
“If we don’t do it, then the question comes back from a competitive standpoint, where are we in the pecking order?” he said. “It’s an ingredient in making sure the Roanoke Valley is strong and able to compete.”
