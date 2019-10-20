Traffic incidents slowed motorists on northbound Interstate 81 on Sunday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer wreck closed all northbound lanes and the right shoulder at mile marker 167.7 in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Authorities were directing traffic to exit at mile marker 162, use northbound U.S. 11 and return to the interstate at mile market 167, VDOT said. Traffic was lined up for seven miles to enter the detour, VDOT said.

Meanwhile, a vehicle on fire at mile marker 159.7, also in Botetourt County, closed the northbound right lane and shoulder, triggering a major backup there, VDOT said.

