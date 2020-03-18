Students across the state of Virginia are stuck at home for a minimum of two weeks, but Cassie Pillis-Gent and her two sons are doing what the…

Resources for at-home learning

Educators and local community members have pitched in to help parents and students during the next two weeks. Here are some free resources:

4-H educational guides, which includes activities about STEM concepts, health, leadership and more: 4-h.org/about/blog/5-ways-to-keep-kids-engaged-and-learning-at-home/

"Fun-a-Day," a website by Roanoke educator Mary Catherine Tatoy, focuses on activities for pre-K and early elementary-aged students: fun-a-day.com/

"Ideas for fun, meaningful & generally pixel-free at-home learning," by Crystal Springs Elementary School teacher Wade Whitehead: wadewhitehead.com/at-home

Local actor Lucinda McDermott livestreams Harry Potter readings at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Facebook.

Roanoke City Public Schools posts videos on its Facebook page of teachers doing mini-lessons and activities.

Roanoke Public Libraries posts morning story time at 10 a.m. each day on its Facebook page.