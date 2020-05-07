Smart sons and daughters know that a pandemic is no excuse to skip out on celebrating Mother's Day.
Local businesses are busy fulfilling orders for flowers, chocolates, wine and other gifts. And some restaurants are bringing the Mother's Day brunch tradition to homes with to-go offerings.
Mother’s Day is delivering a welcome rush of business to George’s Flowers in Roanoke. George Clements said the lead up to the holiday had been a bit busier than normal.
He suspects that’s because some other flower shops in the region are closed because of the coronavirus, bringing new customers to him. But the bigger boost comes from the fact that many children won’t be able to visit with their mothers. Instead, Clements said, they’re having flowers delivered.
He’s hopeful Mother’s Day will help carry him through what’s been a difficult time for all small businesses. Clements said business was down about 24% in March, but only 19% in April, which he attributes to a surge for Easter. He expects to do well for Mother’s Day but not to match last May’s numbers, given the loss of other events like graduations and weddings.
Though demand for Mother’s Day flowers is as strong as, if not stronger than, normal, much about the holiday is different.
“It’s not business as usual,” Clements said.
The pandemic initially made it difficult for Clements to get his usual product, but he said the situation has improved and suppliers tried to ramp up for Mother’s Day. Still, customers may need to be a bit more flexible about what flowers they’d like in an arrangement.
Just like grocery stores can only stock so much chicken or toilet paper, Clements said, he has only so many types of flowers.
Additionally, Clements said he worries about sending delivery drivers to health care facilities. Some nursing homes have stopped accepting floral deliveries.
Customers aren’t allowed into the shop. But in the flower business, where Clements said about 60% of orders are made by phone, 30% online and 10% in person, that wasn’t too big an adjustment. George’s Flowers is also offering touchless delivery.
“You have a great opportunity here because you do have a business that delivers, that doesn’t require people to come to a store,” he said. “They can order online, they can order over the phone.”
Delivering flowers is especially rewarding during this time of social isolation. On a recent delivery, when Clements approached the recipient’s front porch, she was in tears. It was her birthday, and she didn’t expect to see a single soul.
“Flowers make people feel better,” Clements said. “They brighten their outlook.”
In a normal year, some 1,200 people are served during the Mother’s Day brunch at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.
The dining room is currently closed, but Executive Chef Stephen DeMarco wanted to find a way to bring that experience to mothers stuck at home. So he devised an elaborate multi-course take-home Mother’s Day menu, distributed via contactless pickup, complete with heating instructions and the garnishes needed to create a restaurant-quality meal.
“I think moms have taken a lot of the brunt over the last couple months with homeschooling or working or just managing the household,” DeMarco said. “I think it’s another way just to show moms that we all love them.”
Mom shouldn’t have to lift a finger, DeMarco said. He envisions spouses and children taking care of things in the kitchen.
“Mom should be chilling out on the couch doing whatever with her mimosa and chocolate-dipped strawberries,” DeMarco said.
The chef said the Mother’s Day meal allows him to bring the Hotel Roanoke to the community and also to bring back some staff members who haven’t been working. Additionally, he said whatever food is left over will be donated to an area shelter.
DeMarco said feedback about the special holiday offering has been great. He set 100 meal orders — each of which feeds four — as a target, but on Wednesday he said that number was trending closer to 125.
Brian Powell, owner of Wine Gourmet in Roanoke County, said the store is well-equipped to make Mother’s Day special for families that must stay apart. Many people are taking advantage of the store’s delivery and shipping options.
“We’re just trying to identify some services that we’ve always offered that make it a little bit easier in the age of quarantine,” Powell said.
He said Mother’s Day tends to be busy for the store, which offers wine, beer, chocolates and gifts, and this year is no exception.
“It’s definitely a time we need to let those that we love know that we’re still there,” Powell said.
The Floyd Country Store developed a Mother’s Day brunch box, which includes quiche, scones, salad and a bouquet from Golden Foot Flower Farm. Dylan Locke, who owns the store with wife Heather Krantz, said his spouse came up with the idea.
“We know that a lot of people are not able to be with their mothers, and it's a harder time as people are practicing social distancing and a lot of people’s mothers can be older and they’re wanting to be careful about being with them,” he said.
For people like Locke who are “not particularly great at gift giving,” the brunch box and other gift sets offered by the store make celebrating easy. And he said they bring to people's homes “a little bit of that warmth” for which the Floyd Country Store is known.
The store is a popular spot on Mother’s Day, Locke said, with families enjoying the Sunday old-time bluegrass music. But that’s not possible this year. Social distancing is antithetical to the iconic venue’s values, where people dance and jam out with strangers.
“It’s important for us to reinvent how we’re doing things and also for people to make a deeper connection with us during this time,” Locke said.
Melissa Palmer, co-owner of Chocolatepaper in downtown Roanoke, said she’s fielded calls from numerous sons and daughters who can’t see their moms this year and are looking for a sweet treat or gift to show their love from afar.
“There’s so much emotion tied to all of this,” she said. “What we do is not about the chocolate, it’s about the love.”
Gift baskets, chocolate goodies, greeting cards and more are available online, but Palmer has gone to great lengths to help those who miss the experience of browsing in a store, sending pictures via text message or talking through options on the phone.
“It takes a lot of creativity, which means effort,” she said.
Palmer joked that she’s felt a little like a therapist, getting people to talk about the personality of their mothers so she can help select a gift. But Palmer has enjoyed the experience, likening it to a “scavenger hunt.”
Mother’s Day is typically a big holiday for Chocolatepaper, Palmer said, perhaps even bigger than Valentine’s Day. Though many people are taking advantage of the store’s shipping and delivery options, Palmer said it’s impossible to match the business she’d ordinarily do at this time.
Still, she’s glad to help families celebrate the holiday, which Palmer said may be more important than ever this year.
