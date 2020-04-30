A multiple vehicle crash partially blocked northbound I-81 near Christiansburg early Thursday and sent three people to the hospital.
Police and emergency crews responded to the wreck at mile marker 122 at 12:18 a.m., Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in an email.
The Montgomery County Emergency Services Facebook page listed weather as a possible cause, and said that four tractor trailers were involved. Two of the trucks sustained significant damage.
Three people suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary wrote in an email.
State police cleared the scene just before 6 a.m., Garletts wrote. Their investigation is ongoing.
