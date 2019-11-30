A tractor-trailer wreck on Interstate 81 sent one person to the hospital early Saturday.

Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer traveling north in Wythe County ran off the road shortly after 1:30 a.m. It struck the guardrail and overturned at mile marker 68. The impact caused the truck to catch fire. Crews spent much of the morning putting out recurring fires inside the trailer.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer was contracted by UPS and was fully loaded with packages, state police said.

