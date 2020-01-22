Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 581 after a wreck shut down multiple lanes near the Peters Creek Road exits late this afternoon.
The Virginia State Police said the disruption happened when a truck hit a bridge while attempting to pass underneath it.
No injuries were reported. All southbound lanes of I-581 in that area were temporarily closed as were two northbound lanes, according to VDOT's 511 system.
VDOT cameras appeared to show traffic was flowing again shortly after 6 p.m.
