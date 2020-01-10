Fire and rescue crews investigating the scene of a house fire Thursday in the Vinton area of Bedford County discovered human remains, according to a news release from Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George.

Responders were dispatched to a single-wide mobile home at 2194 Nemmo Road at 10:24 p.m. after reports to 911. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to a nearby wood line. Responding to the fire were Shady Grove and Bedford fire departments. They were assisted by Bedford County Fire and Rescue and medics from Stewartsville and Moneta. The teams quickly brought the fire under control, but the home was a total loss.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. An autopsy is expected to be performed by the Roanoke Medical Examiners Office in the coming days. A joint investigation of the fire is being conducted with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

