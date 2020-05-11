Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine for Carilion Clinic, offered to explain the types of testing to detect COVID-19 infections and give a crash course in his specialty of infectious disease.
There are two types of tests.
One detects the live virus in someone who is infected. It’s called RT-PCR, for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. (Don’t worry, there’s not a quiz.)
“In the right circumstance, performed in the right way, with the right collection, it’s very sensitive,” Skolnik said.
When someone is exposed to a virus, an eclipse period begins, the time between infection and when a test will turn positive.
“It’s not instantaneous. Most viruses take a few days for that to happen,” he said.
As the virus replicates during the next two to five days, it will reach a great enough quantity for the PCR test to detect it.
However, “that’s predicated on a properly collected sample. So when I hear about home testing and things like this, I get worried,” he said.
To properly collect the sample, a clinician uses what is called a nasopharyngeal swab — a really long swab that reaches way, way up inside the nasal cavity.
Skolnik said nasal swabs and saliva tests are not as accurate.
PCR tests are important in diagnosing a disease during an illness, and in the case of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, the results let health care providers know whether they need to wear protective personal equipment, such as N95 masks, that are in short supply.
PCR tests also serve public health purposes, as detection allows for quarantine and isolation efforts to keep the virus from spreading.
The other type of test looks for antibodies in someone who has had the disease. These are called serological tests and involve a blood draw.
“A key point for people to consider, and doctors, too, because not all doctors understand this, the serological assays for antibodies are not to be used for diagnostics,” Skolnik said.
Antibodies are present after an infection resolves.
“The usage of this test most profoundly is a public health one. As one of the persons leading the COVID-19 response at Carilion Clinic and participating in the response across the commonwealth, this is information I would want to know, and I would want to contribute to the greater good by obtaining these tests in the community,” he said. “On an individual level it is certainly information that might have implications in terms of immunity.”
But, he cautions, that is not known.
“If your antibody to COVID-19 comes back positive, that doesn’t mean you should find all the other people whose antibody came back positive for COVID-19 in your community and have a block party,” he said. “It’s possible you are immune, but we don’t know that.”
Instead, Skolnik said everyone needs to continue social distancing.
“Washing your hands and wearing a mask are still very important,” he said.
