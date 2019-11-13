Public housing residents in Roanoke soon will have access to a range of services, from employment to financial to health, at a single location.
The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be just the 18th site in the nation to offer a new program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for EnVision Centers.
Roanoke was an early favorite for the program because of its record of success in areas emphasized by the EnVision program.
“They were already doing it,” said HUD Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice.
The authority hopes to house their EnVision Center in the former Melrose Branch Library building, just across the street from Lansdowne, the agency’s largest public housing development. The organization is negotiating with the city to acquire the library building.
“That would be the perfect location,” said RRHA Executive Director David Bustamante.
Wednesday’s announcement comes with no funding for the center, but DeFelice said it does come with a deep network of support from HUD and a framework for setting up the center.
The EnVision model focuses on four “pillars,” DeFelice said — economic empowerment, education, health and wellness and character and leadership.
The authority already emphasizes those areas in existing programs. Two public housing residents spoke at Wednesday’s announcement to highlight the authorities successes.
Harli Watson, a Villages at Lincoln resident, was homeless with a young child a year and a half ago. Through the authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program she’s now housed, is a team leader at her job and recently passed the exam to become a real estate agent.
Tre’von Levesy didn’t grow up poor but wound up homeless with his family when they lost their home a few years ago. He’s now on his feet and is an ambassador for the Jobs Plus program at Lansdowne, which works to connect people with the help they need to improve their job employment situation.
Bustamante said the EnVision Center will build on those successful programs by collecting a range of services under one roof. In Roanoke, that will include the Department of Social Services, Goodwill, New Horizons Healthcare and Blue Ridge Behavioral Health among others.
The center is an efficient way for public housing residents to find all the services they need, Bustamante said.
DeFelice said HUD can enhance what the center offers by tapping into regional and national resources the authority might not reach on its own.
But the program is designed to let each center serve the needs in its particular community and partner with the agencies it knows.
“We’re going to provide the framework, but they can grow inside the framework,” DeFelice said. “No two cities will be alike.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.