Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn has changed the lineup to the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, replacing senior Republican delegates with Democrats.
Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, notified the delegates of their new appointments this week. Democrats took control of the House of Delegates this year, and the speaker appoints delegates to the commission. No Democrats have served on the commission in the past few years.
The tobacco commission was created two decades ago to spend Virginia’s portion of the national tobacco settlement, and it doles out money for projects designed to benefit 41 economically depressed localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia. The commission wields significant influence over which businesses gain traction, and where, in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
The new appointments include: Dels. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg; Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery; Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex.
“The speaker wants appointed members who will do a tremendous job to move the commonwealth forward,” Jake Rubenstein, Filler-Corn’s spokesman, said Friday.
Dels. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and James Edmunds, R-Halifax, have been reappointed. Terms on the commission coincide with their two-year terms in the House of Delegates.
The Democratic appointments mean that Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, Danny Marshall, R-Danville, and Tommy Wright, R-Lunenburg, will no longer serve on the commission. The tobacco commission is made up of 28 members, including legislators, cabinet secretaries in Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's administration and politically appointed citizens.
“I wish the new commission members success,” Morefield said. “Southwest Virginia is my home, and I will continue to work extremely hard to improve the quality of life for the people here.”
There are few Democrats who represent localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia. Hurst and Rasoul don’t live within the commission’s defined Southwest and Southside regions, often referred to as the “tobacco footprint.” It’s unclear whether their appointments are in conflict with the state code, which says that, besides cabinet secretaries that serve on the commission, “all members of the Commission shall reside in the Southside and Southwest regions of the Commonwealth and shall be subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.” The code doesn’t define the regions.
Rubenstein said that Filler-Corn is aware that Hurst and Rasoul don’t live in the “footprint” and believes they will “serve the commonwealth well.”
There is still one more legislative vacancy left on the commission after former Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, retired from the Senate last year. The Senate Rules Committee hasn’t made an appointment yet.
