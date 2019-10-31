A Roanoke County man was injured in a house fire shortly before noon Thursday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The house fire broke out in the 5400 block of Mayfield Street. It was brought under control within about 10 minutes but inflicted a fair amount of damage, mostly in the kitchen, authorities said.
The man was able to escape to the front yard. He was the only person home at the time.
The cause of the blaze is being looked into by the fire marshal’s office. First responders from stations in north County, Hollins, Vinton and Roanoke aided in the response.
