House fire displaces three in Roanoke

A fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of Noble Avenue NE, officials said.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS

Three people were displaced Tuesday evening when a fire struck their Northeast Roanoke home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. No injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out just before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Noble Avenue NE, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

— Alicia Petska

