A kitchen fire displaced a family of four Tuesday on Darby Road in Roanoke County.

A kitchen fire displaced a family of four Tuesday in northern Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

No one was injured in the blaze reported at about 1:10 p.m. in a duplex on the 6200 block of Darby Road, officials said. Two adults and two children who were home at the time all escaped safely.

Fire responders arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from the building and flames visible.

The fire, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes, started around the stove and was contained to the kitchen, officials said.

Smoke and heat damage caused an estimated $50,000 in property damage. The damage didn’t extend to the neighboring unit, and those residents won’t be displaced.

Cooking conflagrations are the leading cause of home fires. With many people now spending more time at home, the fire department shared a few refreshers on kitchen safety.

Cooking should never be left unattended, officials noted, and a grease fire should be extinguished, not with water, but by smothering it with a lid that fits the pan.

