A house fire broke out in Southeast Roanoke just before midnight Thursday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire, reported at the corner of Dale Avenue and Seventh Street, displaced four people who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said. A dog was rescued from the house and given oxygen.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
