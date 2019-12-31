The Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center ceased operations Tuesday as its corporate owner finalizes a sale of the property.
Stonebridge Companies, a Colorado-based hospitality management company, owns the hotel and conference center, which was previously a Sheraton.
A spokesman provided only a brief statement about the closure indicating severance packages would be offered to full-time employees along with relocation assistance for those who move to another Stonebridge Companies property.
"It has been our privilege to be a part [of] the Roanoke community over the last nearly 15 years," the statement reads.
The Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, located at 2801 Hershberger Road, offers more than 40,000 square feet in flexible event space, according to its website.
The hotel was deflagged by Sheraton in October 2018 and became an independent hotel. Earlier this year, the property went up for auction via Ten X, an online real estate marketplace. The website indicated at the time the starting bid was $4 million.
The listing says the auction is closed and the property is in escrow. An inquiry made with Ten X was not returned Tuesday.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is working to find new venues and hotel rooms for organizations that had 2020 conferences scheduled at the Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, said Catherine Fox, spokeswoman for the regional tourism group.
"We’re doing everything we can to keep the business in the region," she said.
Tourism is an economic driver for the Roanoke Valley. Visitors to the region spent $892 million during 2018 and the tourism industry supported more than 8,000 jobs, according to data shared by Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge earlier this year.
Fox described the hotel and tourism industry as healthy. She said it looks as if hotel revenues were up in 2019 and noted growth in hotel inventory with a new Holiday Inn Express off U.S. 460 and upcoming renovations at the former Liberty Trust Building in downtown Roanoke.
It's unclear what's next for the Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, which has gone through many iterations. Before the hotel was a Sheraton, it was also the Roanoke Plaza Hotel and a Wyndham.
"We hate to see any business go out of business, but sometimes the current use of a building is no longer the best use and it leaves an opportunity for redevelopment of a property," said Rob Ledger, Roanoke's manager of economic development.
He said the city looks forward to assisting the new owner of the property, whoever it might be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.