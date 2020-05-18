The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Monday launched a dashboard to report on the number of COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes and to show the pressing need for masks and gloves to reduce infections.
The dashboard reported 1,427 residents or patients of nursing homes with either a confirmed diagnosis or awaiting lab results. Additionally, 520 nursing home residents have recovered from the illness.
The dashboard said 11 facilities are having trouble obtaining N95 masks, four can’t get enough surgical masks, three are running short on gloves, seven can’t get face shields and 18 are having difficulties getting isolation gowns.
“We hope this public reporting illustrates the ongoing urgent need to support long-term care right now,” said Keith Hare, president and CEO he Virginia Health Care Association – Virginia Center for Assisted Living. “Virginia’s long-term care providers – both nursing homes and assisted living facilities – are working every day to stop the spread of COVID-19 and follow proper infection control procedures while making sure our residents still receive the daily care they require.”
The nursing homes are voluntarily submitting the information to the association. They are mandated now to report similar metrics to the Centers for Disease Control.
Assisted living and group homes are not considered health care providers and are not licensed by the department. They are not required to report cases of the virus to the federal government.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reports 182 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which includes nursing homes, that have caused 595 deaths and 4,154 infections.
Virginia does not identify the long-term care facilities or provide information about each outbreak.
Long-term care facilities have reported shortages of personal protective equipment and staff as they have had both workers and patients become infected.
The hospital association earlier this month announced it would help the facilities with staffing and equipment shortages, training and infection prevention and control.
Hare said the dashboard shows only a partial picture of ongoing needs for the state’s long-term care facilities in working to prevent further spread of COVID-19. His association has advocated for its members to be transparent about the disease.
In Virginia, the Department of Social Services regulates assisted living facilities. Spokeswoman Cletisha Lovelace said Monday that the homes are required to report outbreaks to the health department.
“The regulations do not require notification to other residents, staff, or family members of residents, as each resident is afforded confidential treatment of his/her health records,” she wrote in an email. “ Each resident may approve or refuse release of their information to any individual outside of the facility, except as otherwise provided in law or in case of transfer to another caregiving facility.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.