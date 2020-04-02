Franklin County-based Homestead Creamery is recalling the company's unsalted butter due to possible listeria contamination.
Half-pound packages of Homestead Creamery unsalted butter showing an expiration date of April 30 should be returned to the place of purchase for full refunds.
The Wirtz farm and creamery discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in its unsalted butter during recent testing, according to a news release issued by the company and by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The listeria germ could lead to an infection called listeriosis, which can cause diarrhea, headaches and other symptoms in otherwise healthy people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In worst cases, listeriosis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems. Homestead Creamery said that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the company's butter.
Homestead Creamery has stopped making unsalted butter while the state agriculture and consumer services department completes an investigation.
Customers with questions can contact Homestead Creamery at (540) 721-2045.
