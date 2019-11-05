Republican Brian Holohan won Tuesday’s election for Roanoke County commonwealth’s attorney.
Holohan, 45, beat out two other candidates: Dirk Padgett, an independent, and Democrat James Steele.
Holohan worked as an assistant prosecutor with the county for 11 years. In 2017, he went into private practice working as a guardian ad litem and advocating for children in the juvenile and domestic relations district court. He was recognized by the Children’s Trust in 2014 for his work in the prosecutor’s office.
"I think what the voters focused on was I am an experienced professional prosecutor who also happens to be a Republican,” he said Tuesday night. “I think the voters clearly stated they value that experience and knowledge I brought, and the work I've done in the commonwealth's attorney's office was noticed in the community."
Holohan has said he would fight to protect the county’s families and was a strong backer of the region’s drug court program.
“It’s been a model for the entire state,” Holohan said. “They have changed lives and saved people’s lives.”
The race for commonwealth’s attorney was a rare contested election. For more than 30 years, the office was held by longtime incumbents who never drew a challenger at the ballot box.
Republican Paul Mahoney won a three-way contested race for the Cave Spring District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. He beat Stanley Seymour, an independent, and Democrat Brian Powell.
Mahoney, 70, previously served as county attorney for 31 years and, in his retirement, has represented Cave Spring on the county's planning commission. On Tuesday night, he thanked his wife, family and volunteers and the current members of the board.
“I think we can do some great and wonderful things to continue to make Roanoke County a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.
Cave Spring’s incumbent supervisor, George Assaid, did not pursue reelection. While campaigning four years ago, Assaid said he planned to serve only one term and has stuck by that.
The Cave Spring District, which covers the southern end of Roanoke County, has a history of close races in its board of supervisor elections. Three of its last four races were decided by fewer than 100 votes. This year, Mahoney won by more than 1,200 votes.
Mahoney cited education, economic development and public safety as his chief priorities.
“Those issues are interrelated,” he said, noting that a community needs a well-prepared workforce, strong job opportunities and reliable services in order to thrive.
One of the strategic challenges facing the county as it looks toward the future, he said, is the question of how to make itself a more attractive, competitive option for young professionals — including its homegrown talent.
Eric Orange won a second term as Roanoke County sheriff and swept the election with about 80% of the vote, defeating Richard Crosier.
Orange said in his campaign launch that he was proud of the work his office has done to expand its service to the community and introduce new programs to help inmates prepare for life after jail.
The team has tripled its community programs, Orange said, and created more opportunities for inmates to work or hone their life skills.
Three deputies now work in the schools through a partnership to expand resource officer staffing, he added. The office earned renewals of its state and national accreditations, he said, and is aiming to tackle new initiatives in the coming year.
