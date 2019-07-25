Roanoke County and Center in the Square are teaming up to bring a holiday lights extravaganza to Explore Park this winter.
The partnership, announced Thursday, will festoon the park with a dazzling array of more than 500,000 Christmas lights.
The lights will range from traditional holiday decor to themed displays highlighting nature, adventure, Christmas traditions and more.
The exhibit, dubbed Illuminights, will follow a half-mile walking trail loop that visitors can traverse at their own pace.
On select nights, special activities like carriage rides, cookie decorating and a visit from Old St. Nick also will be offered.
This is the second year Explore Park has hosted a holiday event but — with the help of Center in the Square — this year’s festivities will be significantly larger.
In addition to the special activities, Illuminights will feature exponentially more lights and will run for 26 days between Nov. 29 and Jan. 1.
“This really will be nothing like last year’s event,” said Scott Ramsburg with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
“This is going to be a large-scale holiday lights show the likes of which the region doesn’t currently have.”
Center in the Square is lining up sponsorships to pay for the new lights and related supplies. It also will provide volunteers to help staff the event.
Illuminights is set to be an annual fundraiser for both the nonprofit cultural center and the county parks. The two partners will split the revenue generated from ticket sales.
Advance tickets for the event will be available online this fall with a price range of $6 to $13. More info can be found at www.ExplorePark.org/Illuminights.
The bigger and better holiday celebration is part of the continuing push to position Explore Park as a regional destination for outdoors fun.
Other milestones over the past year have included introducing camping, horseback riding, tubing and kayak rentals and, most recently, debuting a new treetop adventure course.