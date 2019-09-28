Afternoon hail and thunderstorms didn’t wash out the opening of the Roanoke Valley’s latest trail.
Hinchee Park in Roanoke County is the result of a large donation of land from Nancy Hinchee Pace and the nonprofit Pathfinders for Greenways. The two-mile trail connects the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail with Carvins Cove Natural Reserve.
Pace said she donated her portion of the 235 acres to the cause as a way to remember her family who settled on the land in the 1860s. The Salem resident said it was the best way to preserve the land without having it be a future burden to her family.
“I did not want to look up one day and see all the trees gone … I wanted to preserve it in such a way that people could enjoy it,” she said. “I can go up there whenever I want to without the burden of keeping up with it.”
Pace’s cousins sold their portion of the land to Pathfinders, which used grants and donations by more than 300 supporters, said Liz Belcher, coordinator for the regional greenway commission.
Belcher said the connection point has been on the Carvins Cove trail plan since 2009 and is a major step toward the ultimate goal of connecting the entire Roanoke Valley through a trail system.
“We knew what a fabulous connection this could be … for the tourism industry it’s a big deal,” she said.
An earthen fire road serves as the trail that will be used by hikers, bicyclists and horse riders. Belcher said Pace’s donation and the existing road made the projects much less expensive than the roughly $200,000 spent.
“It costs between $3 to $5 a foot to build non-paved trail. So include that with the donated land and it’s quite the savings,” she said.
Renee Powers, the city’s trails and greenways supervisor, was one of the first bike riders to test out the trail. An avid mountain biker, she said the gravel trail is mostly 15-20 feet wide with a slight uphill trek heading toward the city’s water source.
“It’s a really gentle climb the whole way … it links in to the [over 60] miles of trails at Carvins Cove,” she said. “This is such an important connection … we now have a link where you can leave from town to get [there].”
Walkers, bikers and even some people on horseback started to emerge from the trail during Saturday afternoon’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Approximately 100 citizens in attendance applauded Belcher’s repeated praises from officials who spoke at the ceremony.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the work of Liz Belcher ,” Pathfinders President Roger Holnback said.
Belcher said the proximity to the interstate and the planned expansion of the Battlefield Trail are big steps for the community.
“At some point you are going to be able to ride from the Roanoke River all the way to Carvin’s Cove,” she said.
“How cool is that?”
