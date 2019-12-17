Kendra Frederick hit two free throws with 12 seconds remaining and Glenvar hung on to edge host William Byrd 49-46 in a nondistrict girls basketball game on Tuesday.
The Terriers (4-3) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in an attempt to force overtime.
Olivia Harris and Kyra King scored 11 points each to lead Glenvar (4-2).
Emily McCaskill scored 14 points for William Byrd.
GLENVAR (4-2)
O.Harris 11, Frederick 9, Donaldson 7, Thompson 7, R. Harris 4, King 11
WILLIAM BYRD (4-3)
Vecirevic 2, Chrisley 8, Helton 4, Mutz 9, Stinnette 9, McCaskill 14
Glenvar 11 12 16 10 — 49
William Byrd 15 8 10 13 — 46
3-point goals — Glenvar 7 (O. Harris 3, King 3, Frederick) William Byrd 4 (Stinnette 3, McCaskill)
JV — Glenvar won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 59, Patrick County 48
MARTINSVILLE — Caira Valentine scored 19 points and Savashia Boyd added 15 as the Bulldogs downed the visiting Cougars.
Sierra Hubbard led Patrick County with 25 points in the loss.
MARTINSVILLE (4-1, 1-0)
C. Valentine 19, S. Boyd 15, N. Hairston 9, J. Benton 8, D. Harris 6, S. Gravely 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (3-3, 0-1)
S. Hubbard 25, L. McGhee 6, J. Overbay 5, J. Lewis 4, J. Haas 2, A. Epperson 2, M. Hazard 2, A. Dillon 2
Patrick County 15 12 6 15 — 48
Martinsville 10 21 15 13 — 59
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 22
NARROWS — Katie Claytor led all scorers with 18 points as the Fighting Blues downed the host Green Wave. Anna Claytor also scored 14 points for Parry McCluer.
Narrows was led by Audrey Riddle with 15 points.
PARRY McCLUER (2-3, 2-0)
M. Henson 1, G. Henson 4, Anna Claytor 14, Tyree 2, Katie Claytor 18, Taylor 2.
NARROWS (1-4, 0-1)
Robertson 3, Mann 2, Stables 2, Audrey Riddle 15.
Parry McCluer 9 10 12 10 — 41
Narrows 4 9 4 5 — 22
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 2 (A. Claytor, K. Claytor), Narrows 2 (Riddle 2).
JV — Narrows won 39-9.
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 67, Northside 53
Zada Porter scored 31 points for the Knights in their win over the Vikings.
Abby Smith added 12 points for Cave Spring, which finished with 12 3-pointers.
Northside (3-4) was paced by Gianna Brown with 15 points and Tamiyah Gates with 12.
NORTHSIDE (3-4)
Johnson 8, Saunders 8, Brown 15, Gates 12, Hicks 4, Golding 6.
CAVE SPRING (4-0)
Porter 31, Smith 12, Landsman 9, Hibbs 6, Carroll 7, Anderson 2.
Northside 10 13 14 16 — 53
Cave Spring 20 14 14 19 — 67
3-point goals — Northside 2 (Johnson, Brown), Cave Spring 12 (Porter 3, Smith 3, Landsman 3, Hibbs 2, Carroll).
JV — Cave Spring won in OT.
Christiansburg 62, Auburn 53
CHRISTIANSBURG — Hanna Allen scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Hannah Altizer added 18 points for the Blue Demons, who overcame a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Eagles 41-29 in the second half.
Brailyn Wilburn had seven points and eight rebounds for Christiansburg.
Hannah Huffman scored 17 points for Auburn, and Amilia Terry added 12.
AUBURN (0-6)
Lafon 9, Lytton 8, Huffman 17, Terry 12, Mundy 3, Swicegood 4.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-4)
Horne 6, Close 3, Altizer 18, Wilburn 7, Banks 7, Allen 21.
Auburn 13 11 14 15 — 53
Christiansburg 12 9 20 21 — 62
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Lafon, Huffman), Christiansburg 3 (Altizer 2, Close).
Carroll County 51, Galax 29
HILLSVILLE — Jaelyn Hagee scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Lauren Alley added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
Shalaya Foxx scored 11 points for the Maroon Tide.
GALAX (1-3)
Leonard 2, Elsmasry 7, Parnell 2, K. Sturgill 3, C. Sturgill 4, Foxx 11
CARROLL COUNTY (6-0)
A. Easter 2, Barns 3, K. Easter 7, Richardson 3, Hagee 11, Crotts 2, Alley 10, Kennedy 4, Utt 5, Cupp 4
Galax 7 10 4 8 — 29
Carroll County 15 10 16 10 — 51
3-point goals — Galax 1, (K. Sturgill), Carroll County 7, (Hagee 3, Barns, K. Easter, Richardson, Cupp).
JV — Carroll County won.
Rural Retreat 48, Grayson County 30
INDEPENDENCE — Delanie Trivitt and Madison Fiscus scored 12 points each to lead the Indians.
Kasey Shaffner of the Blue Devils led all scorers with 18 points.
RURAL RETREAT (4-2)
Ma. Fiscus 12, Mi. Fiscus 9, Trivitt 12, Williams 1, Moore 1, Nowers 7, Miller 4, Evans 2
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-5)
Pope 3, Brown 3, Reeves 2, Shaffner 18, Bennett 4
Rural Retreat 10 17 19 2 — 48
Grayson County 7 3 13 7 — 30
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 4 (Trivitt 2, Ma. Fiscus, Mi Fiscus), Grayson County 4 (Shaffner 4).
Roanoke Valley Christian 56, Timberlake Christian 47
LYNCHBURG — Angelina Jones netted a team-high 20 points as the Eagles earned a road win against the Tornados.
Lauren Butler added 11 points and Dani Moser chipped in 10 for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Timberlake Christian was led by Emily Abbett’s 22 points and 16 from Brooklyn Finnerty.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-2)
An. Jones 20, Butler 11, Moser 10, Mioduszewski 5, Huffard 8, McKenzie 2.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-4)
Abbett 22, Finnerty 16, Lecik 5, Davis 4.
R. Valley Christian 11 14 15 16 — 56
Timberlake Christian 12 11 13 11 — 47
3-point goals — Timberlake Christian 2 (Abbett, Lecik).
James River 52, Bath County 39
BUCHANAN — Kaylilyah Davis scored 24 points as the Knights improved to 4-3 with a win Monday.
Gabriele Herscher hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Bath County (0-5).
BATH COUNTY (0-6)
Herscher 21, Hupman 6, Pritt 2, Douglas 8, Nichols 2.
JAMES RIVER (4-3)
Lucado 5, Brogan 8, Davis 24, Thacker 2, Lester 5, Garrett 2, Harlow 2, Vanderveer 4.
Bath County 9 10 7 13 — 39
James River 14 12 10 16 — 52
3-point goals — Bath County 5 (Herscher 4, Hupman), James River 1 (Lucado).
JV — James River won 37-15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 69, Patrick County 21
STUART — Jahil Martin scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Troy Brandon added 12 points, and Jaheim Niblett scored 14 points for Martinsville.
Ashton Diehl scored five points for the Cougars.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-6, 0-1)
Diehl 5, Taylor 3, Nester 2, Norman 2, Hylton 2, McGee 3, Hagwood 3, Merriman 1
MARTINSVILLE (2-1, 1-0)
Martin 15, Niblett 14, Brandon 12, Manns 6, Law 9, Jones 8, Beal 1, J. Hariston 2, A. Hariston 2.
Patrick County 0 6 10 5 — 21
Martinsville 16 19 28 6 — 69
3-point goals — Patrick County 4, (Taylor, McGee, Hagwood, Diehl), Martinsville 7, (Manns 2, Brandon, Jones, Martin 3).
JV — Martinsville won, 45-27
NONDISTRICT
William Fleming 76, Heritage 66
Donovan St. Juste scored 31 points, including three 3-pointers for the Colonels.
Sae’Quan Bannister added 13 points for William Fleming.
Deshad Gillis scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers for the Pioneers.
HERITAGE (3-4)
Graves 9, Payton 8, Thomas 4, Gillis 25, Horsley 3, Ferguson 2, Hubberd 2, Lambert 13
WILLIAM FLEMING (3-1)
Bannister 13, Turner 11, Good 6, Jackson 8, St.Juste 31,
Fuller 4, Webb 1, Poindexter 3, Grogan 2.
Heritage 15 12 25 14 — 66
William Fleming 19 22 17 18 — 76
3-point goals — Heritage 13, (Graves 3, Payton 2, Gillis 7, Lambert), William Fleming 7, (Bannister, Turner, Jackson 2, St.Juste 3)
JV — William Fleming won 42-37.
Glenvar 66, William Byrd 63
Nick McMahon’s 15 points and 10 rebounds led the way for the Highlanders in their narrow victory over the visiting Terriers.
Manny Burwell scored 11 points, while Avery Alexander and Stephen Barber chipped in 10 points apiece for Glenvar.
William Byrd was led by Jamie Cawley with 17 points, Tyler Martin with 11 points and Ethan Tinsley with 10 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-4)
Cawley 17, Martin 11, Tinsley 10, Johnson 9, Ruble 3, Hendrick 2, Williams 6, Early 3, Richardson 2.
GLENVAR (4-3)
McMahon 15, Burwell 11, Alexander 10, Barber 10, Housh 7, Ai. Alexander 6, Johnson 4, Puig 2, Crisco 1.
William Byrd 12 14 16 21 — 63
Glenvar 11 21 19 15 — 66
3-point goals — William Byrd 5 (Williams 2, Tinsley 2, Johnson), Glenvar 5 (Av. Alexander 2, Burwell 2, Housh).
JV — William Byrd won.
Blacksburg 70, Auburn 68
RINER — Brian Mitchell and Eli Reinhardt scored 12 points apiece for the Bruins, who put four players in double figures and held on to edge the host Eagles.
Matt Joyce scored 11 points and Josh Gholston added 10 for Blackburg.
Auburn’s Ethan Millirons drained seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 43 points, while Reed Underwood added 10 points in the loss.
BLACKSBURG (4-0)
Gholston 10, Mitchell 12, Stanaland 4, Spennachio-Parker 4, Goforth 1, Joyce 11, Reinhardt 12, Duma 7, Vice 9.
AUBURN (1-3)
Underwood 10, Brotherton 2, Marshall 2, Perkins 4, Royal 7, Millirons 43.
Blacksburg 18 13 21 18 — 70
Auburn 19 13 18 18 — 68
3-point goals — Blacksburg 6 (Gholston 2, Mitchell 2, Joyce 2), Auburn 9 (Millirons 7, Underwood, Royal).
JV — Blacksburg won.
Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 42
LOW MOOR — Jayson Easton scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers for the Mountaineers.
Daylin Pinkston added 11 points, including three 3-pointers for Alleghany.
Jallik Lynch scored 18 points for the Wildcats.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-3)
Lewis 8, Doyle 2, Lynch 18, Poindexter 2, Hunley 1, Rodgers 2, Plogger 7, Higgins 2
ALLEGHANY (4-2)
Hensley 9, C. Easton 5, Daylin Pinkston 11, J. Easton 22, Wright 5, Mitchell 9, Nicely 2
Rockbridge County 11 5 14 12 — 42
Alleghany 14 15 29 5 — 63
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 3, (Lynch 2, Plogger), Alleghany 12, (Hensley 2, C. Easton, Pinkston 3, J. Easton 5, Mitchell).
JV — Alleghany won 55-45.
Covington 68, James River 63
BUCHANAN — Josh Rodan knocked down 21 points, Javier Yancy netted 15 and Simon Gibson and Jabari Williams added 10 points each as the Cougars gained a nondistrict win.
The Knights (0-4) were paced by Patrick Clevenger, who scored 25 points. Isaiah Moran added 18 points and Ryan Steger had 14.
COVINGTON (2-4)
Roldan 21, Yancy 15, Gibson 10, Williams 10, Jefferson 9, Akers 3
JAMES RIVER (0-4)
Clevenger 25, Moran 18, Steger 14, Braun 4, Alderson 2
Covington 15 13 20 20 — 68
James River 22 10 13 18 — 63
3-point goals — Covington 5 (Roldan 2, Akers, Yancy, Jefferson), James River 6 (Steger 4, Clevenger 2).
JV — James River won 49-38.
Grayson County 60, Rural Retreat 27
INDEPENDENCE — Micah Brown scored 19 points, and Holden Cassell added 15 points for the Blue Devils.
Chase Musser scored six points, and Gavin Crowder added five points for Rural Retreat.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-4)
Cox 5, Cassell 15, Hardy 2, Brown 19, Pope 4, Price 6, Poe 2, Weatherman 3, Testerman 4.
RURAL RETREAT (0-5)
Crowder 5, Musser 6, Pugh 6, Sayers 2, Worley 5, Lemmon 2, Alford 1.
Grayson County 16 15 19 10 — 60
Rural Retreat 5 5 5 12 — 27
3-point goals — Grayson County 1, (Cox), Rural Retreat 3 (Pugh 2, Worley 1).
JV — Grayson County won, 35-22.
Chilhowie 62, Castlewood 50
CASTLEWOOD — Ray Berry scored 17 points, Josh Tuell netted 16 points and Jonathan Gilley added 14 to lead the Warriors.
Dawson Walters pulled down 12 rebounds and Gilley grabbed 10 for Chilhowie.
The Blue Devils (3-4) were paced by Zach Owens with 15 points and Jacob Vance with 14.
CHILHOWIE (3-3)
Tuell 16, Martin 2, Berry 17, Puckett 4, Doss 5, Walters 2, Phelps 2, Gilley 14
CASTLEWOOD (3-4)
Mullins 2, Hicks 9, Cook 6, Vance 14, Fields 2, Owens 15, Stafford 2
Chilhowie 17 19 8 18 — 62
Castlewood 15 7 9 19 — 50
3-point goals — Chilhowie 3 (Berry 2, Tuell) Castlewood 7 (Owens 3, Cook 2, Vance 2)
JV — Chilhowie won 45-20.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 20
HOT SPRINGS — Six-foot-nine sophomore Spencer Hamilton scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals as the unbeaten Fighting Blues opened Pioneer District play Monday.
Will Dunlap added 16 points for Parry McCluer (5-0, 1-0), which led 44-11 at halftime.
Jaden Ryder led Bath County (1-4, 0-1) with 11 points.
PARRY McCLUER (5-0, 1-0)
Hamilton 19, Dunlap 16, Snider 9, Roberts 7, Perry 5, Baker 3, Secrist 4, Moore 2.
BATH COUNTY (1-4, 0-1)
Ryder 11, Dillow 4, Ingram 2, McAllister 1, Tucker 2.
Parry McCluer 25 19 10 11 — 65
Bath County 7 4 4 5 — 20
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 4 (Dunlap 2, Hamilton 2) Bath County 3 (Ryder 2, Dillow).
JV — Parry McCluer won 43-18.
