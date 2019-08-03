They died of diseases like nephritis and events like cerebral apoplexy. One was shot to death, another bled to death from a knife wound suffered in a fight. One died in an industrial accident.
They are joined, however, by a few common circumstances.
All were buried in the Old Lick Cemetery in Roanoke in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Almost all were African American.
And all but three were among the more than 930 dead who were unearthed from that resting place in 1961 and hauled about 6 miles to a mass grave in the city cemetery at Coyner Springs, to make way for Interstate 581. The three others were moved to private graveyards.
Among all those graves, workers cited identifiable and legible gravemarkers on just 28. Some of the names were incomplete. A 29th is listed as “unknown.”
But who were they?
We’re hoping you know.
Those names, and scant information found on death certificates, are all reporters at The Roanoke Times know of the dead moved from Old Lick by the city of Roanoke.
As part of a reporting project, we’d like to know more. What follows is that short list of names of those identifiable graves moved to Coyner Springs along with the three graves moved privately.
Do you recognize any of these names as a relative or any other way?
If you believe you have any information whatsoever related to any of the people listed here, or anyone else you know whom you believe was moved to Coyner Springs, please contact staff writer Matt Chittum, 540-981-3331 or matt.chittum@roanoke.com.
- Lizzie B. Banister, 1863-1903
- Eliza J. Blair, 1835-1890
- Minnie Broadnax, about 1865–1926
- Harry Brooks, 1904–1941
- Dicey Brown, died 1895
- Alec Bruce, about 1900–1940
- Marshall Bruce, died 1921
- Leara J. Buckner, 1896–1940
- Benjamin Collins, an early settler of Roanoke
- Albert Cosby, died 1892
- Peggy Cosby, died 1892
- Louvener Elliott
- Willie Hampton
- James Hampton
- Harret Holman, died 1894
- Preston Johnson, 1889–1893
- Infant Jones
- Carrie Logan, 1881–1934
- Peter Martin, 1920–1939
- Infant McMillan
- Mary Jane Moore, 1844–1917
- Mary Owens, lived 12 days in 1940
- Lillie Pratt, About 1885–1938
- H.H. Reamey
- John Sellers, 1895–1938
- Ella Smith, 1883–1936
- Laura Tardy, about 1874–1935
- Lizzie A. Traynham, born 1891
- Martha Willis, 1864–1926