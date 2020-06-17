Flooding disrupted traffic and displaced some from their homes Wednesday after heavy rains fell across the region.
In Botetourt County, first responders assisted Willowbrook Mobile Home Park with evacuations after rising waters from Laymantown Creek began encroaching on homes.
Roanoke County said it responded to calls from two households in Bonsack, near Glade Creek Road, for help evacuating.
And Roanoke reported a family of six was displaced in the city when a tree fell onto their home on Signal Avenue Northwest. Everyone escaped safely, officials said.
Multiple road closures were reported across the region as river levels swelled. Storms seen in recent days had dumped 2 to 5 inches of rain across the Roanoke River basin by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning was set to remain in effect for Roanoke until 2 a.m. Thursday.
In Bedford County, a culvert collapse washed out a section of Summit Ridge Drive near Ivy Branch Drive. A propane truck got caught in the hole that opened up, according to a picture shared by Bedford County Fire & Rescue.
No injuries were reported. The road was rendered impassable until further notice. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the damaged road was privately owned.
Roanoke County first responders rescued two drivers from high water in roadways Wednesday morning. Both occurred in the North County area, and no injuries were reported.
Drivers are reminded to avoid moving through submerged areas. The water can be deeper than it appears, said the National Weather Service.
The Catawba Valley Farmers Market announced it was canceling its usual Thursday hours due to the weather. Catawba was among the areas that could see flooding, according to forecasts.
Wednesday's conditions were caused by a narrow band of heavy rain, stretching southeast to northwest across the Roanoke Valley and nearby areas, rotating around a slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system over North Carolina.
This low is cut off from the main jet stream flow and is meandering, keeping a steady moist flow from the Atlantic Ocean across the region, lifted and condensed as it rises into higher terrain. It is similar to the atmospheric setup that delivered widespread 6- to 12-inch amounts over five days a month ago, from May 18-22.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches were common in the heaviest rain band Wednesday, with lesser amounts north and south but localized amounts of more than 7 inches in the northern Roanoke Valley. This rain came on top of 1- to 3-inch totals in some locations, with Sunday night storms followed by two days of intermittent light rain Monday and Tuesday.
Additional periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected off and on through the remainder of the week and into the weekend, as the low slowly wobbles northwest and gradually weakens. Flooding is possible anywhere heavy rain develops in the days ahead.
The rains had filled the Carvins Cove Dam reservoir Wednesday and sent about 2 feet of overflow into its spillway where it moves onto Carvins Creek.
The 80-foot concrete dam and its spillway can withstand much more significant overflows. But a public notice was issued in keeping with regional response plans, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.
Appalachian Power said the Smith Mountain Reservoir was expected to exceed full pond level by 1 foot starting Thursday. Property owners were encouraged to move unsecured items away from the lower levels of their docks and be alert for floating hazards like natural debris.
