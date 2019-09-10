A public hearing on a proposal to build a 150-home development in Salem is being reset for October.
Salem officials announced the new schedule Tuesday. The change was initiated by the city to correct a problem with the public notices issued.
“This action was taken because the city wants to make sure all adjacent property owners are properly notified and that all stakeholders have the opportunity to participate in the planning process,” City Planner Ben Tripp said in an email.
New notices, including public legal ads and letters to adjacent homeowners, will be issued in advance of the new hearing date set for Oct. 16.
The developer, R. Fralin Companies Inc., will technically withdraw its application at the city’s request but will refile the same proposal to be heard next month, Tripp said.
The project, which is seeking a rezoning and two land-use permits, calls for bringing a residential development to nearly 67 acres of land in south Salem.
The property, commonly referred to as the Simms Farm, sits off Upland Drive.
The pending hearings will be held before the Salem Planning Commission. Turnout is expected to be robust. Neighborhood interest in the project has been high as surrounding homeowners worried about how the development’s impact on traffic, runoff and other concerns would be handled.
In anticipation of a crowd, the planning commission decided to move the venue for the meeting from its usual space at city hall to a larger community room at the civic center.
The civic center will remain the location for the Oct. 16 meeting, officials said.
