Healthy Roanoke Valley plans to broaden its reach to help everyone live healthier lives.
Pat Young, director of family strategies for the United Way of Roanoke Valley, said the organization has been focused on the poorest Roanoke neighborhoods but is now recognizing that many families across the valley are so stressed financially that it affects their health.
“About 40% of what impacts health has to do with the social determinants: where you live, how much money you make, whether you have a good job, whether you have safe and affordable housing and how we live our daily lives,” she said when presenting the plan to a gathering of advocates from the 50 organizations that support Healthy Roanoke Valley, which is affiliated with United Way.
The other major contributor is health behaviors: diet, exercise, substance use, sexual activity.
Only 20% of health outcomes are affected by clinical care. Young said Healthy Roanoke Valley will continue to work to improve access to care, particularly for behavioral health and dental services, but it is seeking a broader coalition across the valley’s localities to improve all the other factors that go into good health.
“Healthy Roanoke Valley was created in 2012 to help individuals like us in this room work collectively and collaboratively on health issues,” Young said. “Unfortunately, we became focused on priorities and the expertise of our action teams, and we went from working collaboratively to working in silos. We realized we were taking the antithesis of what we set out to do.”
About a year ago, core groups within Healthy Roanoke Valley began to develop a new framework built around the social determinants of health as identified by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which promotes policies to improve the health of communities.
Healthy Roanoke Valley is also tapping into information gleaned from the United Way’s ALICE project. ALICE is an acronym for asset limited, income constrained, employed. Simply, it is a measurement of how many people in a community work but do not earn enough to afford the basics and teeter on the financial edge. ALICE looks at the cost of living and sets a so-called survival budget. In Roanoke, a single person would need to earn at least $20,508 and a family of four about $67,836.
Healthy Roanoke Valley was formed following Carilion Clinic’s community health needs assessment in 2012.
Much of its effort has been in the city’s southeast neighborhoods, and it has looked to connect people to healthier food through mobile markets, community gardens and food prescriptions.
“It’s a huge shift from looking at access to care and health behavior to the social determinants of health and the physical environment,” Young said.
One of the challenges in the region is transportation, especially public transit.
The new campaign is expected to bring together groups and organizations whose missions aren’t necessarily focused on health but whose work affects the health of the community.
New community partners and residents are welcome. Contact Young at 777-4209 or pat@uwrv.org
