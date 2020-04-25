All residents and staff of the South Roanoke Nursing Home are being tested for COVID-19 as a way to determine whether the disease has spread beyond the three staff members and resident known to have been infected.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said they are grateful to employees at the Roanoke health department who responded quickly to their request to have 100 staff members and 81 residents tested.
She said Dr. Molly O’Dell, communicable disease director, and the health department's team responded quickly and thoroughly to their request to have a better understanding of whether they've contained the virus to keep others from becoming ill.
“They used their network, resources, and passionate advocacy to secure the largest number of tests that have been made available to any one location in our region to date,” Eddy said in a news release. The health department turned to Virginia Tech’s new COVID-19 testing lab at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC to process the results quickly.
Tech earlier this week gained federal authorization to begin processing tests in Roanoke and Blacksburg for the Roanoke, Alleghany and New River health districts. They will start with 80 tests a day and expect to increase capacity to 320 tests a day within a few weeks.
South Roanoke Nursing Home learned April 16 that one of its CNAs had tested positive. It moved all that CNA's residents and coworkers to a contained unit to try to prevent further spread. Two of the nurses and one resident then developed the disease.
Eddy said the health department began on Thursday administering tests and hoped to complete them within a few days.
“COVID-19 is presenting a number of complex challenges for long-term care facilities,” O’Dell said. “South Roanoke staff have diligently sought to implement every known strategy to manage COVID-19 risk. Like them, the health department is eager to understand the full scope of our community’s COVID-19 situation. Armed with that information, we’ll all be able to do so much more.”
The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday reported 104 outbreaks of the disease in long-term care have caused 1,095 infections and 86 deaths. The department’s website still did not show the South Roanoke outbreak.
Eddy has said the staff members are at home and the resident is being treated at a hospital.
