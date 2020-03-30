Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, the Salem VA Medical Center and the Virginia Department of Health will hold a virtual community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the response to COVID-19.
TV stations WDBJ, WFXR, WSET and WSLS will air the event live.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts; Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of the department of medicine at Carilion; Dr. Seven Pasternak, chief of staff and emergency room medical director at LewisGale; and Dr. Thomas Martin, chief of medicine at the Salem VA, will answer questions from the public that will be collected by the TV stations.
