Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, the Salem VA Medical Center and the Virginia Department of Health will hold a virtual community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the response to COVID-19.

TV stations WDBJ, WFXR, WSET and WSLS will air the event live.

Dr. Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts; Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of the department of medicine at Carilion; Dr. Seven Pasternak, chief of staff and emergency room medical director at LewisGale; and Dr. Thomas Martin, chief of medicine at the Salem VA, will answer questions from the public that will be collected by the TV stations.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments