A fire that ignited a commercial vehicle hauling hazardous materials in Roanoke last week caused an estimated $277,000 in damages, the fire department said Monday.
The Friday blaze broke out in the 1100 block of Industry Avenue S.E., according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Nobody was reported injured.
The truck was carrying multiple types of flammable liquids. One of them, believed to be hexane, used as a solvent, was being transferred from a facility to a Chemsolv tanker truck. The Chemsolv chemical plant is located at 1111 Industry Ave. S.E.
The truck was damaged, as was a metal canopy that housed the transfer operations and an outbuilding.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said. Crews were still on scene late Sunday to support cleanup at the facility while the company transferred hazardous materials from the truck to another vehicle.
