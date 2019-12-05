Harold Wingate faced a doubting Thomas or two when he announced his plans to create a restaurant among the rolling, rural fields of Catawba.
Who would drive that far or navigate the winding roads over Catawba Mountain for a simple meal, skeptics wondered.
Wingate wasn’t troubled. He used to joke that his family would just give it a trial run — maybe for a short 25 years or so — and see how things went.
Wingate, who died Wednesday at the age of 91, believed in the power of a good, home-cooked meal, the type of food he grew up with in his native Grayson County.
Today, his eatery, The Homeplace Restaurant, draws crowds of both loyal regulars and far-flung visitors who’ve heard of the iconic farmhouse kitchen.
The restaurant, still owned and run by the Wingate family, has served generations of families celebrating milestones, weary hikers seeking respite along the Appalachian Trail, and college students exploring the terrain of their new home.
“He always thought it would take but I think it exceeded his expectations,” Wingate’s son, Kevin, said of the restaurant found on Route 311 near McAfee Knob.
“I’m not sure he thought people would come from far and wide like they do.”
Harold Wingate is survived by his wife, Mildred, as well as their three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He first made his home in the Roanoke Valley in 1955 when he moved to Botetourt County. In addition to the restaurant, he ran his own real estate appraisal firm, Wingate Appraisal Service, which is still in operation.
His work in land assessment helped shape his vision for the Homeplace. He well understood the appeal of Catawba and its pastoral mountain setting.
His day job, which often put him on the road, also taught him that a hearty, down-home dinner could be hard to come by. He kept an eye out for good places and was always willing to drive out of his way for one.
The Homeplace opened its doors in 1982 in a circa-1920s farmhouse that boasts an old-fashioned porch where diners can sit and enjoy the view while waiting for their table.
The menu operates on a simple principle: classic Southern dishes, served family-style, in generous, all-you-can-eat portions.
The food and warm, homey hospitality of the place quickly drew a following. Lines of customers were winding out the door within the first two months, according to newspaper archives, and the dining room had to be expanded before it reached its one-year anniversary.
On Thursday afternoon, a social media post from the restaurant announcing Wingate’s passing rapidly amassed 200-plus comments as longtime customers shared memories of the friendly face that for years greeted them at the door.
Kevin Wingate said the outpouring of support has been deeply appreciated by the family. His father was a hardworking and generous man who believed in the importance of treating people well and giving them a good value for their hard-earned dollar, he said.
“He will be missed,” said Kevin Wingate.
The next generation of the Wingate family is now at the helm of the Homeplace. Kevin Wingate, its general manager, said the restaurant will continue and will hold to the traditions that have guided it for the past 37 years.
“We’re not going to change anything,” he said.
