Power outages began hitting the region Halloween night as heavy rain and gusty winds swept through the area.

Some of the highest number of outages were clustered around Franklin and Floyd counties, where just over 4,300 Appalachian Power customers saw their service knocked out before 8 p.m. In neighboring Carroll County, another 4,800 customers were without power. Early evening outage reports around Roanoke were milder. Roanoke city had 255 customer outages around 8 p.m. Other surrounding communities had 60 or less.

On Thursday afternoon, Appalachian Power said its storm response teams and contractors were on alert and decisions about deployments would be made as events unfolded.

A high wind warning remains in effect until noon Friday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected behind a cold front.

High winds could hamper the ability to scramble an immediate response, officials cautioned. Repair work on electrical poles can’t be done safely amid gusty weather.Appalachian Power reminded the public that all downed power lines should be treated as electrified and avoided.

