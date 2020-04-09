Gun rights groups as well as Safeside Tactical, which has a store and shooting range in Roanoke, are seeking an injunction against Gov. Ralph Northam so that indoor gun ranges can receive an exemption to an executive order requiring recreational businesses to close.
The lawsuit challenges an executive order from Northam that imposes temporary restrictions on certain businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order mandates that recreational and entertainment businesses close, which includes indoor shooting ranges.
The lawsuit claims that Northam does not have the authority under the law that allows him to declare a state of emergency to close indoor gun ranges and that the closure of gun ranges violates the Virginia Constitution.
Safeside Tactical, along with the Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and Association of Virginia Gun Ranges filed the lawsuit Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court against Northam and Gary Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police. A hearing is scheduled for April 14.
“Significantly, the Governor appears to have recognized some limitations on his authority in that he did not close gun stores in Virginia,” the lawsuit says. “Nevertheless, the camel’s nose has entered the tent.”
The executive order to shut down recreational and entertainment businesses lasts until April 23, but the lawsuit notes that it could be extended.
Gun sales have been soaring in Virginia and across the country. The lawsuit claims that by closing the indoor ranges, gun owners are unable to “practice their constitutionally protected skills.”
“Persons who recently purchased their first firearm for self-defense purposes during the current pandemic are particularly harmed,” the lawsuit states.
Safeside Tactical’s facilities in Lynchburg and Roanoke include two large gun ranges. According to the lawsuit, Safeside has had to lay off half its staff and suspend monthly membership fees due to the indoor ranges being closed.
This is at least the fifth lawsuit filed challenging Northam’s executive orders, although this is the first one related to gun rights.
