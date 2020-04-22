The United Way of Roanoke Valley has begun offering grants to human services nonprofits through its COVID-19 Community Response Fund, but the need already has outstripped what the fund can currently give.
“To date we have raised $86,000,” UWRV President and CEO Abby Hamilton said during a city of Roanoke virtual news conference held Wednesday on Facebook Live and Zoom. “We have to date received applications from 12 agencies that are totaling over $150,000, so obviously there is a disparity between funds that are available and what is needed on the ground.”
The fund launched March 24 “for the purpose of supporting the work of our nonprofit partners that are in the front lines serving families that have been impacted directly by this crisis,” Hamilton said. “That funding is really intended to meet current urgent needs, immediate needs, and then as funding allows addressing intermediate and even recovery needs down the road.”
United Way of Roanoke Valley hosts conference calls with and coordinates efforts between about 100 partners, a number of them contending individually with financial difficulties. “Accessing the [federal] paycheck protection program, particularly the second round of relief funds, will be incredibly important for sustainability of a lot of our nonprofits moving forward.”
For more information visit www.uwrv.org/covid-19-give, email givehelp@uwrv.org or text UWRV to 85511.
