Roanoke’s greenways got the green light to reopen.
The popular paved pathways that have been closed for more than a month as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin reopening in phases starting May 15, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea announced during a video news conference Wednesday. The reopening is contingent upon Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to begin reopening parts of the commonwealth starting that same day.
Should the governor stick with that “phase one” blueprint, the first Roanoke greenways to reopen will be the Lick Run, Tinker Creek and Garden City trails. The Roanoke River Greenway, which stretches for nearly 7 miles through southwest and southeast Roanoke, will reopen May 19.
The greenways have been closed since April 3 in an effort to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus.
The greenways news was part of a larger announcement about the city’s plans to reopen facilities and jump-start a local economy that has been largely shut down by the coronavirus. That plan, dubbed “Roanoke Star City Strong: Response-Recovery-Resiliency,” will include forming advisory panels consisting of residents and business leaders to help guide city leaders through the post-coronavirus recovery.
“This is a framework for how we as a community can progress from responding to COVID-19 to supporting our recovery,” Lea said during the news conference. “It will address the challenging economic impacts that result from COVID-19 and make us more resilient, giving us a path to regain the momentum we were experiencing.”
As part of that plan, Roanoke’s seven city council members will have conversations – virtually speaking, due to the physical distancing still in effect – with residents who will advise on how to move the city forward as businesses and public life return to a pre-coronavirus normal.
The business component of the city’s recovery will include an economic advisory panel put together by the Roanoke Regional Partnership. That panel will include business representatives from various sectors of the local economy, according to Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.
Details about both of the panels will be available by next week, Cowell said.
Through a partnership among the city, Total Action for Progress and the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, interest-free loans up to $3,000 are available to help small businesses cover the costs of Roanoke-based workers, utilities and rent during the pandemic. The loans, which are part of TAP’s Business Seed Capital Inc. program, are available to Roanoke-based business that are at least two years old, have fewer than 25 employees and are up to date with their business licenses, fees, permits and taxes as of Feb. 29.
More details about the “Roanoke Star City Strong” program are on the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/2595/Roanoke-Star-City-Strong. The plan is basically a three-pronged process that deals with the initial response to the health crisis presented by COVID-19, the phased reopening of businesses and public life, and dealing with any future pandemics or similar viral outbreaks.
As for the greenway system, when the trails are opened, physical distancing of at least 6 feet will still be recommended. The parking areas for each greenway will remain closed, although pedestrian access will be available.
Wiley Drive, which runs from Wasena Park to the River’s Edge Sports Complex, will be temporarily closed to vehicles after the Roanoke River Greenway reopens as expected on May 19.
Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said that even though the greenways eventually will reopen, users must still respect the physical distancing rules.
“Reopening doesn’t mean ‘normal,’” Cobb said during the news conference. “We are still very low in this part of the state on testing and contact tracing. Physical distancing has flattened the curve and kept hospital cases down. Every protection we can take to honor that space between us will be critical.”
It's great that the greenways are opening, but closing the parking? That's just stupid. People will just park outside the lots on the side of the road...just like they do for McAfee's Knob and Dragons Tooth.
Sounds super safe...you must park elsewhere and bike to the greenway, bike through traffic or be dropped off at the greenway? What am I missing? Why is parking at the greenway problematic?
