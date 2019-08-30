Grandin Village gas lead Aug. 30, 2019

A Roanoke Fire-EMS ladder truck on the scene in Grandin Village in response to a reported gas leak Friday morning.

UPDATE: Grandin Road reopened about 10 a.m. Friday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS has closed Grandin Road from Westover Avenue to Memorial Avenue due to a gas leak about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Roanoke Gas is en route. Traffic is being rerouted around the road closure on Grandin Road.

