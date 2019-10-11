Virginians should prepare for significant drought, the governor said Friday.
A large swath of the state has experienced moderate drought in the last several days, with sections of Franklin, Bedford and Craig Counties seeing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement of a drought watch advisory encourages localities, citizens and businesses to use less water. Though water reduction is voluntary, the watch advisory is meant to prepare people in case of "a significant drought event."
Recent high temperatures and low rainfall amounts contribute to the dry conditions.
Dozens of counties have issues open-air burn bans in recent weeks.
On Friday, Rockbridge County enacted a burn ban, joining Franklin, Floyd, Montgomery and Craig counties, among others.
Dry grasslands and forests can become more susceptible to wildfires during a drought.
Firefighters continue to battle flames in the Jefferson National Forest, which began last week near the James River in Bedford County. A Forest Service official said Thursday that the fire remains 30% contained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.