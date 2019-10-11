droughtmap 101119

The U.S. Drought Monitor map for Virginia reflecting data as of Tuesday shows that all of the state is in at least moderate drought conditions and portions, including parts of Bedford, Craig, Franklin, Giles, Pulaski and Roanoke counties, are in severe drought.

Virginians should prepare for significant drought, the governor said Friday.

Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement of a drought watch advisory encourages localities, citizens and businesses to use less water. Though water reduction is voluntary, the watch advisory is meant to prepare people in case of "a significant drought event."

Recent high temperatures and low rainfall amounts contribute to the dry conditions.

Dozens of counties have issues open-air burn bans in recent weeks.

On Friday, Rockbridge County enacted a burn ban, joining Franklin, Floyd, Montgomery and Craig counties, among others.

Dry grasslands and forests can become more susceptible to wildfires during a drought.

Firefighters continue to battle flames in the Jefferson National Forest, which began last week near the James River in Bedford County. A Forest Service official said Thursday that the fire remains 30% contained. 

