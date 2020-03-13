Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia closed for a minimum of two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, effective Monday. His announcement came two hours after an update that confirmed 30 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a news release. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus."
The closure will last at least through March 27. It's unclear whether school facilities will physically be open for faculty and staff. Closure of public schools also triggered major private schools to announce similar plans: Roanoke Catholic, Faith Christian and North Cross schools also announced two-week closures.
The governor's announcement came a day after local school leaders said they had no immediate plans to close. The quick turnaround highlighted the fast-moving pace of the situation across Virginia and nation amid the growing pandemic.
Though schools weren't sure when or if a directive would come, they've been working on contingency plans for a potential move to online classes.
Anticipating a potential closure, the Virginia Department of Education in recent days had asked school systems to review their pandemic plans and create alternate learning plans.
“We cannot choose our circumstances, but we can choose how we respond," Salem Superintendent Alan Seibert said in a statement Friday following the announcement. "We have been anticipating and preparing for this scenario for two weeks, so we choose to respond with patience, flexibility, and a commitment to care for the students and families we serve and for one another.”
School leaders have pledged to ensure equity to access for students who don't have internet access at home and who rely on school for meals. Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem each plan to use school buses to deliver meals and instructional packets.
State education officials were working closely with local school officials and the Virginia Department of Social Services to coordinate meal efforts, according to Northam's news release.
Feeding Southwest Virginia, which supplies most of the food banks in the region, said Friday it was designing a strategy in response to the school closings to provide more "to-go" and drive-through pickups of food that reduce the need for social interactions. Details on specific locations where food will be distributed will be issued Monday.
How schools plan to move forward
Roanoke schools announced Friday afternoon that parents would receive additional information about instruction and meals by noon Monday. Previously, spokesman Justin McLeod said online instruction would be rolled out, and paper instructional packets would be made available to students without home internet access. McLeod said the division also was exploring increasing connectivity by purchasing hot spots to send home with students and working with the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said city officials were already in discussions with school officials and pledged the city's full support.
“We recognize there are going to be some things [the schools] are going to have to do," Lea said. Students "need to go to school to eat for the most part. So we are going to work with the schools to make sure they have what they need from us. This will be a cooperative venture, which is what we do in the valley."
During Roanoke County's school board meeting Thursday, an entire work session was devoted to presenting detailed plans. Middle and high school students will use Blackboard, an online learning management system; younger students will use other online platforms. Teaching will also be done through phone calls and paper packets, administrators said.
Seibert said Thursday that kindergarten through second grade students would be provided paper packets, and the older students would use their Chromebooks. Seibert said that Salem has free Wi-Fi throughout the city, and that instruction can be delivered through noninternet methods, such as by phone.
Spokesman Mike Stevens said Friday that division staff met in the afternoon and planned to meet again Monday to coordinate.
Radford City Schools were in a unique situation because their spring break was this week. Superintendent Robert Graham said the division planned to have an instruction plan in place by Wednesday. Meal delivery would start Tuesday, he said.
"We still have a lot of teachers out on spring break, so we are formulating a plan that will hopefully be ready by the middle of the week," he said.
Montgomery County Public Schools delayed dismissal by 30 minutes to allow students to gather supplies they needed, according to its social media. It will employ Google Classroom to continue teaching third to 12th-grade students, according to the latest update on the district's COVID-19 page. Prekindergarten to second-grade students will receive paper packets from their teachers via the U.S. Postal Service.
Montgomery County schools officials say students without internet access at home will be able to put their Chromebooks on a bus, which will use a specialized route to take the device to the district's technology department to have all of the student's work downloaded to the device. The Chromebook will then be disinfected and delivered back to the student via the bus route.
Wireless internet access will be available in most school parking lots, according to the school division. The district said there will also be "liberal plans for makeup work understanding that some of our students might have family obligations during a closure or might get sick."
Montgomery also already had canceled Friday field trips outside of the county and to Virginia Tech and Radford University. The district said it's working to refund any parent or student money paid for those scheduled field trips.
"We have a solid plan in place to still provide instruction to all students," said Montgomery Superintendent Mark Miear. "Our investment in technology is allowing us to do this. We are also providing lunch and breakfast to our students by using our bus fleet to make deliveries."
Pulaski County already had closed schools Friday as a coronavirus preparation day, with teachers and staff working on plans for take-home lessons and on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and other spaces. The preparation day inadvertently became part of a longer spring break with the governor’s announcement.
Pulaski County Superintendent Kevin Siers could not be immediately contacted Friday. Botetourt and Franklin County school leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Child care cancellations
Related activities and after-school programs also announced closures upon Northam's announcement, leaving working parents left without immediate child care options.
Roanoke and Salem's parks and recreation departments canceled all programs, including after-school activities. YMCA after-school and youth programs also will be closed. Almost all school-related activities, field trips and athletics also were canceled across the region.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia decided to follow suit and announced its after-school programs would be closed effective Monday.
CEO Michelle Davis said it was a hard decision for the nonprofit as it wanted to be of service to its parents during this period. But after much debate, she said, the group decided it didn’t want to risk contributing to the spread of illness.
“We can’t take that chance,” Davis said. “If it’s an effort to contain, then we’re going have to contain as well.”
The youth club serves an average of up to 500 children a day across three localities.
Total Action for Progress said it was working to keep as many of its Head Start locations open as possible. The early education and child care initiative will be temporarily closing its six half-day centers as well as its smallest full-day center located in Raleigh Court.
That is designed to give employees with school-age children time to arrange for alternate child care after Friday’s announcement, said TAP President & CEO Annette Lewis.
As soon as those employees are able to return to work, sites will be reopened, she said. The nonprofit tried to prioritize preserving locations that served the highest number of families whose parents are also juggling work schedules.
All sites are taking precautions, including more intensive cleaning and reinforcing the importance of thorough hand washing, Lewis said. More hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed to make disinfecting easier.
The Head Start program serves over 1,000 young children every year across 10 localities.
SAT and ACT testing at Hidden Valley High School and Lord Botetourt High School was canceled. Roanoke City Public Schools said testing was still scheduled at Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools.
Staff writers Mike Allen, Mike Gangloff, Alicia Petska, Yann Ranaivo, Luanne Rife and Sam Wall contributed to this report.
