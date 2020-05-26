Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday ordered everyone older than 10 to begin wearing a face covering inside businesses, but it is unclear how the mandate will be enforced.
Northam said the Virginia Department of Health would discipline businesses that it licenses who defy his executive order, which begins Friday. He also said the commissioner of Labor and Industry would write emergency regulations to protect workers.
“This is not a criminal matter and our law enforcement, our police, our sheriffs will not have a role in enforcing this,” he said during his briefing. “I’m not looking for people to get in trouble by not wearing a mask, but I am looking for people to please do the right thing. I am asking people to respect one another.”
Northam did not explain why he did not require face coverings when allowing businesses to open under Phase 1 earlier this month.
“I am taking this step because science increasingly shows us the virus spreads less easily if everyone is wearing face coverings," he said.
The governor wears a face covering draped around his neck during his briefings, but he said he left it in the car when he dropped by Virginia Beach on Saturday.
He said wanted to see how the reopening was going and to talk with the mayor and first responders. He said he was outside and keeping a safe distance from others while walking toward the press to take a few questions.
“Some well-wishers who were on the side recognized me, approached me and wanted to take pictures. I always try to accommodate people,” he said, adding he takes responsibility for not being better prepared.
“We are all forming new habits and routines, and we are all adjusting to this new normal,” he said.
Northam also said he expects in the next few days to decide when Virginia will enter Phase 2.
The earliest that could occur is Friday.
“We’ve only been in Phase 1 a little over a week. The incubation period of this virus is lengthy enough that we really don’t have the data,” he said.
The announcement came as the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 39,342 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,615 from the 37,727 reported Monday.
The jump in cases comes a day after an increase of 1,483 cases. A note on the VDH website on Monday said its disease reporting system was down for maintenance Sunday and data reported during that time were added to Monday's numbers.
The 39,342 cases reported Tuesday include 37,440 confirmed cases and 1,902 probable cases. Also, there are 1,236 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,175 confirmed and 61 probable. That's an increase of 28 from the 1,208 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (80.1%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (77.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
VDH said there are 325 outbreaks in the state, 190 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 708 of the state's 1,236 deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
We will only need to wear them until Nov 3.
"Instead, the governor's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said businesses that are being "grossly negligent" could lose their operating licenses."
This raises the question about what "grossly negligent" means. Is it the percentage of customers without masks, and if so, at what percentage does it become grossly negligent? Has the state provided guidance to the stores on how to enforce this? Is store personnel required to wear masks? The Governor's announcement seems to raise a lot of questions but no answers. I think we all know the intent is to avoid a repeat of the numerous Wisconsin bar scenes after they removed restrictions, but we don't know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.