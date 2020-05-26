Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday ordered everyone older than 10 to begin on Friday wearing face coverings when they enter a business, but it is unclear how the mandate will be enforced.
Northam said the Virginia Department of Health would investigate businesses it licenses that defy his executive order. The goal is to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and to protect workers from unmasked customers.
He also said that the commissioner of Labor and Industry will write emergency regulations, and that he will ask the General Assembly to consider a civil penalty when it convenes this summer.
“This is not a criminal matter and our law enforcement, our police, our sheriffs will not have a role in enforcing this,” he said during his briefing. “I’m not looking for people to get in trouble by not wearing a mask, but I am looking for people to please do the right thing. I am asking people to respect one another.”
Northam did not explain why he did not require face coverings earlier this month when he permitted businesses to open under Phase 1.
“I am taking this step because science increasingly shows us the virus spreads less easily if everyone is wearing face coverings," he said.
The governor, who wears a face covering draped around his neck during his thrice-weekly briefings, said he left his mask in the car when he dropped by Virginia Beach on Saturday.
He said he wanted to see how the reopening was going and to talk with the mayor and first responders. He said he was outside and keeping a safe distance from others while walking on the boardwalk toward the press to take a few questions.
“Some well-wishers who were on the side recognized me, approached me and wanted to take pictures. I always try to accommodate people,” he said, adding he takes responsibility for not being better prepared.
“We are all forming new habits and routines, and we are all adjusting to this new normal,” he said.
Northam also said he hasn't decided yet when Virginia will enter Phase 2. The earliest is Friday.
“We’ve only been in Phase 1 a little over a week. The incubation period of this virus is lengthy enough that we really don’t have the data,” he said.
He said the metrics show that testing has gone up.
The department's website shows that testing in Roanoke is the lowest in the state, and that the number of tests dropped from a month ago. A spokeswoman explained last week that the department prefers to assign tests by patient ZIP codes, and in the past if it lacked that information it assigned the tests to the ordering physicians' ZIP code. it stopped doing that and currently has nearly 35,000 tests unassigned to a health district.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said in her briefing Tuesday that the department told her it planned to correct the information. That had not occurred by Tuesday evening.
O'Dell has said the number will go up by thousands, but there still hasn't been enough testing locally. She said the districts have had 356 known cases of COVID-19. When they began in March, it was just a few cases a day. Starting in mid-April, the pace increased to four to 10 cases a day and has stayed there, she said. Currently, 18 people are in area hospitals, and that number, too, has been consistent.
The districts’ deaths remain at 21 and did not rise during the past week, she said.
A New York Times story Tuesday said the Roanoke metropolitan area has the nation's second-highest daily growth rate of deaths and reported that deaths were doubling at a rate of every 7.2 days. However, The Times' story drew on data from the Virginia Department of Health, which has lagged local reporting. Although more than half of the area's deaths are attributed to an outbreak at a single nursing home that occurred at the beginning of the month, the state's website reported those deaths much later.
O'Dell on May 11 reported there had been 19 deaths in her districts, but the state still showed just four.
O'Dell said last week that the area's rate of death, at 6.3%, mirrors the state's and the nation's.
Her case counts have also differed from what she knows is occurring and what the state has on its dashboard.
But, she said, it is difficult to know how much the disease is circulating in the community because one-third of the people infected do not have symptoms.
“I don’t think it’s testing that is going to make the difference if we go to Phase 2. I still think it’s our behavior to adhere to social distancing, to washing our hands, to using face covering where appropriate and using appropriate personal protective equipment in health care,” she said.
She said there are still 10 outbreaks: five at businesses, three in long-term care, and one each at a day care and health care facility.
“When there is an outbreak, people start looking to see what they could do better to prevent an outbreak from within a business. Some of our businesses have gone from recommended face masks to mandatory face masks,” she said.
Northam permitted nonessential businesses to reopen May 15 with limitations on the number of customers allowed inside, and on how barbers and beauticians could cut hair. Restaurants are permitted takeout and outdoor seating. Gyms are permitted outdoor classes only.
Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County asked to be excluded from reopening, as cases were still on the rise in those areas. Northam said Tuesday that Northern Virginia has met four of six metrics and plans to enter Phase 1, as does Accomack County. He said he is talking with Richmond’s mayor about the city’s plans.
Phase 2 is expected to open the doors for more commerce and to allow larger gatherings.
Northam said face coverings would be required indefinitely. He said he wanted it clear that it would not be a crime to go without one, but was less clear on how the order would be enforced or what authority the Health Department has.
“I’m not sure we need to get into the specifics of what the authority is at this stage,” he said.
He said Health Department workers who inspect restaurants, for example, would follow up on complaints.
Across the state, Health Department workers in a variety of roles have been pressed into service interviewing people who test positive for COVID-19, and then contacting everyone they have been around.
O’Dell said she also has used volunteers from the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps for this work.
Virginia plans to hire 1,300 investigators and tracers to do this work, which eventually will permit the borrowed employees to return to their regular duties.
We will only need to wear them until Nov 3.
"Instead, the governor's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said businesses that are being "grossly negligent" could lose their operating licenses."
This raises the question about what "grossly negligent" means. Is it the percentage of customers without masks, and if so, at what percentage does it become grossly negligent? Has the state provided guidance to the stores on how to enforce this? Is store personnel required to wear masks? The Governor's announcement seems to raise a lot of questions but no answers. I think we all know the intent is to avoid a repeat of the numerous Wisconsin bar scenes after they removed restrictions, but we don't know.
