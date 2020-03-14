Toilet paper has become a rare commodity in the Roanoke Valley as shoppers concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus stockpiled groceries over the weekend.
The global pandemic has seen 41 cases in the state, including one fatal, and none in southwest Virginia as of Saturday afternoon. Even before the governor and president declared state and national emergencies, bottled water, hand sanitizer and paper towels have been flying from the shelves of area big box stores.
“It was crazy inside,” said Melinda Amos, a Botetourt County resident, outside Sam’s Club in Roanoke midday Saturday. “I had never waited to get into Sam’s.”
A line formed outside the store as an employee wiped down shopping cart handles with Lysol.
On Saturday morning, the shelves of a Kroger at Tanglewood Mall were bare of toilet paper. So, too, was a school-bus-sized area reserved for toilet paper at Sam’s Club. An employee there said the store ran out Friday morning, and the employee didn’t know when they would get more.
Representatives of Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aldi on Friday and Saturday declined requests from The Roanoke Times to take photographs and talk with customers inside the stores. Tricia Moriarty, a spokeswoman for Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, said this was “so our associates can focus on stocking the shelves and serving our customers.”
“As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19,” Walmart said in a March 10 statement, referring to the official name of the disease that the new coronavirus causes. “We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores. We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”
Public health officials say washing one’s hands frequently, not touching one’s face, and staying home if one is sick are some of the best ways to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
A Salem resident who would only give the name Stephanie said she would talk about her shopping only if a reporter kept a distance of six feet — roughly the distance within which the virus can spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“I’m just trying to stock up just in case they close the stores down,” said Stephanie, whose cart carried at least a dozen bananas for smoothies, she explained.
While big box stores were busy on Saturday, more local governments announced facility closures. Roanoke County and Montgomery County said all public libraries and recreation facilities, as well as programs associated with the two, would close from March 16 through at least March 29. That includes recreation and aquatic centers in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
The drumbeat of closures and cancellations appears to have spurred residents’ fears that the pandemic will lead to further disruption.
“It’s the craziest I’ve ever seen,” a Kroger employee told a shopper.
Many stores were limiting certain items. A woman had difficulty understanding a Kroger employee’s repeated assertions that hand sanitizing wipes were limited to three per customer.
Brett Martindale was doing routine shopping on Saturday afternoon. While the Floyd County resident usually hits Sam’s Club, he didn’t find anything he needed there, and so decided to try Target.
“It’s one thing to stock up, and it’s another thing to have a cart stocked to the rafters full of paper towels and toilet paper,” Martindale said.
At Sam’s Club, 45-bottle packs of water were a popular item. Many carts carried two packs, the maximum allowed.
Midday Saturday, a box of sanitizing wipes for customers’ use stood at the entrance of the store.
It was empty.
