It is Dec. 29, and Christmas is not yet over — Epiphany, the 12th day of Christmas, won’t occur for another eight days. During this time every year, two celestial features with Christian symbolism grace our skies.
Just as darkness settles, standing upright on the northwestern horizon is the constellation Cygnus, the swan. It does resemble a swan with outstretched wings flying southward down the Milky Way.
It also looks like its modern nickname, the Northern Cross.
(The Southern Cross is an altogether different group of stars and is visible only from locations no more northerly than Miami.)
The Northern Cross’ bottom star, the moderately bright Albireo, sinks below the late December horizon before 8:30 p.m., while its uppermost and brightest star, Deneb, takes another three hours to do so. (Deneb is also a member of the Summer Triangle, making it an odd addition to our winter sky.) By mid -February, it can be found near the horizon just as evening twilight ends.
Pre-dawn skywatchers can spot the Northern Cross tipped on its side, not standing upright, in the northeast at 6 a.m. by Jan. 15. As the year advances, it rises progressively earlier and will again be visible in the early evening by late May. The “standing upright” and “lying down” configurations are a result of the constellation’s angular tilt with respect to Earth’s axis.
As Cygnus sinks from view in the northwest, another celestial feature rises above the atmospheric haze in the east. Stargazers know it as either “M44” or “the Beehive,” but in Christian lore, it is often called the “Praesepe” or “the Manger.”
Because it rises shortly after the sun sets during the 12 Days of Christmas, some Christians have thought of it as representing the manger at the birth of Jesus. However, it was known as a crib hundreds of years earlier as depicted in ancient classical mythology.
To the Romans, the brightest two of the four manger stars, Asellus Borealis and Asellus Australis (the northern and southern asses), represented the donkeys that Dionysius and Silenius rode into battle when they fought the Titans.
As the story goes, they won the encounter partly due to the donkeys’ dreadful braying, and, as a result, the gods on Mt. Olympus placed them in the heavens along with a manger as a reward.
Two thousand years ago, the Praesepe, which lies in the center of the constellation Cancer, had more significance to skywatchers than it does now. It was situated closely to the sky location of the summer solstice — the position of the sun on the first day of summer.
Geographers of the time referred to the latitude on Earth where the sun moves directly overhead on that day as the “Tropic of Cancer,” a term still used today.
Because of a phenomenon of rotating bodies known as precession, that position has shifted westward, pushing the stars of Cancer and its attendant Praesepe away from the solstice point into the neighboring constellation Gemini.
The Greek natural philosopher and creator of the first reliable star catalog, Hipparchus, called it “the little cloud” 2,200 years ago. What is it really?
Look in the southeast for the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, and for the easternmost star of the Winter Triangle, Procyon. Draw an imaginary line from Sirius through Procyon and extend it for about that length. On a clear, dark night, a dim glow should be visible near the end of that line. That is the Praesepe.
Aim a pair of binoculars at it to find that it is not a “little cloud” at all, but a cluster of faint stars containing over 100 members. This star cluster is almost 600 light-years distant.
Why not make admiring the Northern Cross and the Praesepe part of your traditions for celebrating the new year?
They will assuredly greet you year after year.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.