Venus is hard to ignore shining in the west shortly after sunset. Since Christmas, it has been a bright, unmistakable friend dominating the western sky as evening darkness falls. Now, just when it has become a reliable, familiar attraction, it falls rapidly from grace.
In the first three months of this year, we saw Venus climb higher each evening, until late March when it reached its farthest angular distance from the sun. It was then at its highest point in the sky, being at an altitude of nearly 45 degrees at sunset. It has dropped a little closer to the horizon (and toward the set sun) each evening in April and will continue to do so throughout May.
All the while, the planet has been playing catch up to Earth in their endless race around the sun. Because Venus has been approaching Earth — in early April, it was 59 million miles away, and now it is at 42 million miles or “just” 175 times the moon’s distance from Earth — it has not only been increasing its apparent angular size, but it has also seen a thinning of its crescent phase. This all results in this Earth-sized world reflecting enough sunlight to reach its point of greatest brilliancy this week. It will grow no brighter, but it will approach even closer.
It also means that Venus is now near enough to our world for sharp-eyed binocular users to see its tiny, thin crescent. (To steady the binoculars, place them on a tripod, or, if holding them in your hands, brace your arms against a sturdy object such as a car or a building to help prevent shaking.) From tonight through the rest of May, the planet will continue to increase in size as it becomes an even slimmer crescent. Near the end of the month, it will have dropped from view before it approaches its passage just above the sun on June 3.
If you have extremely good eyesight, you might try looking at the brilliant planet without binoculars. As was suggested by astronomy writer Fred Schaaf 19 years ago, look through a 1/16–inch diameter hole in an opaque card. Hold it close to your eye while peering through the hole at dazzling Venus. The card blocks the planet’s light from entering the outer, more distorting portions of your pupil, yielding sharper vision. This is best done soon after sunset when Venus still lies above any atmospheric turbulence near the horizon. Also, you may need to wear sunglasses to help cut the planet’s glare. Can you see a thin crescent?
As Venus drops closer to the horizon, another world makes an appearance, one that, quite unlike Venus, doesn’t attract attention to itself.
On May 18, find Venus 40 minutes after sunset. With binoculars, place it at the upper edge of the field. At the lower edge, or slightly beyond, glows another light, much dimmer than Venus — the solar system’s smallest planet, Mercury. Two weeks earlier, it rounded the sun, and it is now swinging away from it in its orbit.
Mercury catches Venus on the evening of May 21, taking two days to pass it in our sky. In three dimensional space, these two planets are hardly close at all, with Mercury being 41 million miles farther than the 29 -million-mile distant Venus. (Skywatchers would agree that is acceptable, safe planetary social distancing!)
When the moon climbs to the upper left of Mercury on May 24, Venus will have dropped much closer to the horizon, disappearing from view a few days later. Don’t worry, though. Our bright planetary friend is not gone for good, but returns in our morning sky at the end of June.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
