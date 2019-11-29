Good Samaritan Hospice’s Medication Safety in the Home initiative received a recent boost with an $8,619 grant.
The initiative seeks to reduce the misuse of medications through patient and family education, implement strategies in high-risk homes to reduce medication misuse and theft and minimize environmental damage from medication disposal.
Good Samaritan will use the grant from the Thomas P. and Lewise S. Parsley Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia to acquire supplies that will help to secure medications in households and to safely dispose of medications.
Good Samaritan is buying lockboxes that will be placed in patients’ homes to safeguard drugs from theft. It also will purchase Deterra Drug Deactivation System Pouches to safely destroy and dispose of medications.
In a news release, Loretta Beemer, director of nursing with Good Samaritan in Roanoke, said the lockboxes and medication disposal pouches “are enabling us to further protect our patients and our community! We are so grateful to have the opportunity to go above and beyond to safely care for those in need of our specialized services, especially those who are cared for in their homes.”
The release said Samaritan Hospice “is uniquely positioned to be able to help decrease drug diversion and abuse in our community since we most often care for patients and families in their homes where the risk of opioid theft is greatest.”
The Thomas P. and Lewise S. Parsley Fund is one of hundreds of named endowment funds, ranging in size from a minimum of $10,000 to millions of dollars, that are administered by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.
Member One makes donation to Salem ministry to families
Member One Credit Union recently presented its third quarter employee “Denim Days” check to Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries.
Employees pay to dress in denim to raise money for a nonprofit organization in the communities the credit union serves.
SAEM received a $1,000 check.
“SAEM helps fulfill a critical need in Salem and the surrounding areas by delivering food and educational necessities to some of the community’s most vulnerable children,” said Andrea Milliron, Member One vice president, market relationship manager. “The opportunity to support them in this was our privilege, and as always, our employees were quick to contribute in a big way.”
SAEM is a collaborative effort by clergy, local service agencies and residents of the Salem area to serve families in need. It provides at-risk children with school supplies, books, hygiene products and meals, as well as clothing to adults and children through its community closet.
“For the past 11 years, Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries has raised funds to provide nutritious and wholesome breakfast and lunch items,” said Garry Lautenschlager, member of the SAEM board of directors. “Increasing requests for assistance and the expansion of the feeding programs will require further community support, and we are extremely grateful and appreciative for the donation from the Member One Federal Credit Union employees.”
Feeding America gets grant boost
The Darden Foundation recently gave Feeding America Southwest Virginia a $7,000 grant to help provide hunger relief to Southwest Virginia families.
Feeding America Southwest Virginia, part of a national network, distributes food to meal programs in a 26-county and nine-city region. It is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from the foundation. The grant supports such projects as mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs and fresh produce deliveries.
“This grant helps ensure that we can maintain a robust food distribution program providing Southwest Virginians with the food they need to lead healthy, active lives,” said Pamela Irvine, Feeding America Southwest Virginia CEO. “We sincerely thank The Darden Foundation for their support in the fight against hunger in our region.”
