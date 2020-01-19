Despite a year in which the outcome of The Roanoke Times’ annual Good Neighbors Fund drive seemed uncertain after a slow start, the final total for 2019 narrowly surpassed last year’s.
At the midpoint of this year’s drive, the total amount given was $60,000 less than at the same time in 2018, but by Friday $148,100 had been sent in by the newspaper’s readers. The final total may increase, as donations will be accepted until the end of March.
The 2018 fund drive brought in $147,856 — the lowest amount collected since 2004.
Debbie Denison, executive director of Roanoke Area Ministries — the charity that distributes the funds through its Emergency Financial Assistance Program — believes readers responded generously to a December plea for more donations, noting that there has been a mix of old and new donors, as well as larger amounts given than she’s seen in the past few years.
“There was a real turnaround,” she said. “People didn’t know how hard it is to find money.”
Denison also suggested readers might have been influenced by a nationwide trend toward giving locally. It can be difficult to get national grants for smaller programs such as RAM, she said, but every penny donated to the Good Neighbors Fund stays right in the Roanoke Valley, helping those in need with rent, utilities and medications.
Although help with prescription drugs used to be requested most often, for the past several years, Denison said, most applicants have asked for assistance with heating and power bills.
“For the past few weeks, the weather has been so nice, there’s not so much demand for heating oil,” she said, “but there are still several cold months coming up.”
When there are more funds available, Denison said, the charity can decide whether to give each applicant a larger grant or to help more people with smaller amounts.
But “I won’t have a say-so over that,” she said. Denison is set to retire at the end of January.
“The Roanoke Times is proud to partner with the Good Neighbors Fund effort each year,” said John Jordan, interim publisher of the newspaper. “Our readers have shown a great depth of generosity and caring for the community through their donations since 1984.”
Each year, RAM also makes a wish list of items it needs to keep the day shelter and the business side of its efforts running. This year, two of the biggest requests were granted, with a printer for the financial aid office and a laptop for the kitchen being donated. Denison said the charity also received extra funds to buy items such as serving gloves and other items for the shelter’s kitchen.
Denison said she is looking forward to retiring and getting on with the next phase of her life.
In an e-mail statement she said: “There are few things in life that make a person feel as good as reaching out their hand to a fellow human. That feeling is something that I have discovered since becoming involved with RAM. In actuality, I should be saying thanks to the guests and volunteers for giving me a gift every bit as wonderful as anything I have given to them.”
