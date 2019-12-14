Doug Dowe, 62, lives in Roanoke, but his past is deeply rooted in Salem and western Roanoke County.
His great-grandfather, Lewis Dowe, was born into slavery, but he and his family eventually owned the land they lived and sharecropped in Big Hill, near Dixie Caverns.
Around the turn of the last century, Dowe’s grandfather, Lewis “Buzzy” Dowe, purchased three lots in what was then the town of Salem, which are still in the family. Buzzy Dowe, who worked in the coal mines of West Virginia while his family was young, had 14 children — one every two years like clockwork — with his wife, Lula.
The lots were in what is still a predominantly white part of the city and were bought just a few years before a short-lived act of the General Assembly allowed municipalities to squeeze African Americans into tightly packed segregation districts. The law was repealed in 1919, but its effects lasted for decades.
Dowe spent a lot of time with his grandparents, he said, and one of his favorite memories is of the hot rolls his grandmother would take out of the oven every Sunday after church. She was a big influence on him, Dowe said, advising him to forget wrongs done to him and to treat others as he would like to be treated. It was a powerful message, he said, from a black woman who, when she left her house, had to run the gauntlet of hostile white neighbors, only to arrive in the black neighborhood and be reviled there for appearing to live above her station.
“You can’t hate ‘em and love ‘em at the same time,” he said she told him. She chose to love, he explained, and the whole family “passed that feeling on.”
He also greatly admired an uncle who sent him spending money when he was putting himself through college at Virginia State University. The only request the uncle made was that Dowe “pay it forward” to younger family members. To Dowe’s great disappointment, his uncle passed away before his graduation.
When Dowe retired as a mail carrier for the post office two years ago, those experiences factored into his decision to join his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, in working at Roanoke Area Ministries’ day shelter kitchen. He joined the local chapter, Gamma Alpha, in 1983, he said.
“I was looking around for some place that needed help, and some of the brothers were here at RAM House,” he said. “I’ve been in need before, and there was someone there to aid me. We do this because we want to, out of a love for the people.”
The group of mostly retirees shows up once a month to prepare and serve a free, hot lunch to anyone who needs it. The work of volunteers like Dowe frees up time for RAM’s employees to devote to the agency’s other programs — such as the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
Besides helping in the kitchen, Dowe also takes the charity’s van to a local business, where he picks up food that didn’t sell to be used for the shelter’s meals.
Despite the emotional connection he has to RAM’s guests, Dowe tries to maintain a relaxed demeanor around them, he said, because outside of the charity’s kitchen, their lives may be full of conflict.
“I speak to everyone,” he said.
Several years ago, Dowe said, he attended a class at his church in which members worked on discovering what their special gifts might be.
“I love helping people,” he said. “That’s my gift.” As a child, he said, he was short and not athletic and was always picked last for teams. Today, he said, “I hate to see that. It gave me compassion for the underdog.”
In his spare time, Dowe likes to read, volunteer at his church, watch movies and travel.
He recently visited Israel and bought an RV for a road trip to California. “I’m not the sitting type,” he said.
Although in the grand scheme of things, serving lunch to a few people in one small corner of the earth is not going to change the world, Dowe paraphrases the Bible when he explains his commitment to RAM: “If I can get to one person, I’ve done enough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.