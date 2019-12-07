Annually, this newspaper publishes profiles of those who have been helped by Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund. These people generously share their stories with readers, but because they often involve sensitive medical and financial information, many choose not to use their real names.
RAM’s volunteers, on the other hand — who help keep the charity running so funds can be used for helping the poor rather than on operating costs — are usually glad to give their names when their work is profiled. They are often retirees with careers and lifetimes of service behind them who want to continue to give to the community.
But Liza, who volunteers in the charity’s day shelter and asked that her name not be used, has had the rare experience of knowing what it’s like to be on both sides of the intake desk. Five years ago, she moved to Roanoke from a large city, hoping to make a better life for herself here, where the cost of living is lower.
“It just wasn’t feasible to live there anymore,” she said about her former hometown. The single room with a shared bath and kitchen she was renting cost more than $600 per month, she said.
She moved to North Carolina first, but after visiting a relative in Roanoke, “I packed up and got on a Greyhound bus. I love it here,” she said.
Liza, now 41, once worked as a certified nursing assistant, but has been on disability for the past 11 years due to mental health issues. She began volunteering at Roanoke Area Ministries in May. “She’s one of our most reliable volunteers,” said DeeDee Ferris, RAM’s administrative assistant.
“RAM is so well organized and well run,” Liza said. “Everyone in Roanoke knows what RAM House is, and everyone respects its mission.”
Liza found out about Roanoke Area Ministries when she began volunteering with members of her church to serve meals once a month in the day shelter kitchen, where a free, hot lunch is available every day of the year.
“I wanted something to do with my time. So I looked at the calendar and decided I needed to volunteer for the front desk and other positions.”
Besides greeting guests, signing them into the shelter and rounding up personal hygiene items for them, Liza also answers the phones and directs visitors to other departments. While talking to the guests, she found that due to her limited income, she has a lot in common with them.
“A lot of them are on SSI [Supplemental Security Income], too,” she said. Although she has never been homeless, she said, she has had to resort to sleeping on friends’ couches in the past.
“There were times when I didn’t know where I was going to stay,” she said. “It helps me to identify with them. It makes me want to be here with these people.”
Liza is currently living in a federally subsidized apartment. She doesn’t own a car and depends on the bus system and rides from friends to get around. She’s never applied for help from RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, she said, but in the city she came from, she used similar services when she couldn’t pay her rent and utilities and when she needed food and clothes.
Liza said that during the time she has relied on both public and private assistance, she’s never met anyone who didn’t seem to truly need the help.
“You really have to know what to do to scam the system,” she said. In her experience, most people who need help are too busy keeping body and soul together to learn how to do it.
Liza said her middle-class upbringing made her nervous about spending time with lower-income people at first, “but everyone has been nothing but respectful and kind. I think they know we’re doing our best to make things nice for them,” she said.
Because public transportation doesn’t necessarily operate on her schedule, getting anywhere takes some time, Liza said. She needs to get up at 5 a.m. to get ready in time for the bus that takes her to RAM. The volunteer work she does at RAM and for her church — combined with everyday errands — is almost like having a full-time job, she said. Sometimes, she admitted, it’s hard to get up that early in the morning. “It makes me a little bit weary and exhausted.”
But she plans to keep on volunteering at RAM as long as she can, she said, and there’s always a need for more volunteers. The necessary skills aren’t terribly demanding, she said. “It just takes a willingness to help people.”
